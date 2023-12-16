Property transfers: Ashland County sales range from $33K to $700K
City of Ashland
939 Virginia Avenue, Ashland; Janet Nalley to Lucas Rose, LLC; $46,000.
881 Avalon Drive, Ashland; P. Louise Farmers to John Sammons and Terry Sammons; $146,000.
852 Hoover Drive, Ashland; Donna Marie Coe to Trevor Luke Kline and Melanie Rebecca Kline; $250,000.
911 Masters Avenue, Ashland; Priscilla J. Gordon to Holt Property Investments, LLC; $113,300.
1063 Deer Crossing, Ashland; James H. Prinz to Antonio G. Manocchio Sr. (Trustee); $200,000.
914 Thomas Drive, Ashland; Carolyn D. Brown (trustee) to Jonathan A. Chandler and Kori D. Chandler; $305,000.
Green Township
5.471 acres on Ohio 60, Loudonville; Aaron M. Miller to Keith Strother and Christine Strothers; $92,500.
Hanover Township
3226 Ohio 3, Loudonville; Estate of Larry P. Rogers to Shawn R. Burkhart; $33,760.
Loudonville
334 North Spring St., Loudonville; Andrew N. Dumiat and Karen F. Dumiat-Suehrsedt; $154,500.
Milton Township
1216 Township Road 1153, Ashland; The Haley Living Trust to Hunter W. Krebs and Erica R. Strong; $294,000.
Orange Township
583 Township Road 902, Polk; Derick Michael Kimmell and Natasha Ann Kimmell to Patrick L. Smith and Judy A. Smith; $315,000.
Troy Township
834 County Road 500, Ashland; Stacy Marie Koch to Christopher Beat; $180,000.
Vermillion Township
695 Township Road 1904, Ashland; Hayesville Village Park, LLC to DenBrad Holdings, LLC; $700,000.
