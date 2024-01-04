Property transfers: Ashland County sales range from $3K to $1M
City of Ashland
414 Claremont Ave., Ashland; NNN REIT, LP to 175 Executive House; $3,270.
429 Edgehill Ave., Ashland; Terry C. Mowry to GSD; $102,000.
605 Evergreen St., Ashland; Mike Nelson and Amy Nelson to Thomas A. Brownell Jr.; $156,000.
820 Ohio St., Ashland; Helen Frances McClellan Estate to Jeffrey R. Miller and Virginia R. Miller; $100,000.
1041 Westview Ave., Ashland; Justina S. Fabich to Ceilann M. Hoffer; $203,000.
708 E. Main St., Ashland; Glenda L. Copeland to America’s Hope; $152,000.
903 Avalon Drive, Ashland; GGMT to Lori Sarkel and Jennifer Myers (co-trustee); $136,000.
Clearcreek Township
7 Scott St., Ashland; Richland Home Buyers to Clay Hoffman and Arianna Tackett; $88,000.
Green Township
20.618 acres, Ohio 39, Perrysville; Milton E. Spreng and Amy L. Spreng (trustee) to John Spreng and April Spring; $115,000.
76 Forest Hill Road, Perrysville; Rebecca L. Hergatt (trustee) to Thomas Ober and Kristen Ober; $318,000.
12 acres, Ohio 95, Perrysville; Mary Joyce Daugherty to Gary L. Lowe; $151,000.
Hanover Township
119.786 acres, County Road 3175, Loudonville; Scott C. Baldner to 416 Properties; $1,001,411.
Jackson Township
Unit 5, lot 61, Cinnamon Lake Subdivision; Cinnamon Lake Association to James and Jeanne Cooper; $4,500.
511 Middle St., Polk; Jonathan L. Leibolt and Alyssa D. Leibolt to Jonathan L. Leibolt; $53,587.29.
Montgomery Township
1202 Township Road 1175, Ashland; Terry Finley to Merle Holdings; $107,232.31.
770 US Route 42, Ashland; Jarred Michael Newmyer and Rachel Marie Newmyer to William A. Bell and Denise Bell; 2.1 acres; $377,000.
Perry Township
1640 Township Road 395, Jeromesville; Geraldine Martin to Beverly S. Heifner; $60,000.
Ruggles Township
1159 Township Road 346, Nova; Virginia E. McKinley and Jennifer L. McKinley to Elmer and Ruthann Sensenig; 85.401 acres; $1 million.
Sullivan Township
491 Township Road 462, Sullivan; Carrie Oswald to Roger Simpson Jr. and Michelle Dawn Simpson; $219,000.
