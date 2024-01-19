Property transfers: Ashland County sales range from $50K to $549K
City of Ashland
1034 Orange Road, Ashland; John C. Rogers and Karina M. Rogers to Jill Moody; $55,000.
1048 Cooper Drive, Ashland; MTG Holdings Ohio to Justin Pyanowski; $258,000.
631 and 637 Cleveland Ave., Ashland; Megan N. Boughter to Michael Webb and Brandi Webb; $199,900.
1488 Center Lane Drive, Ashland; Ruth C. Shea to James A. Cains and Rhonda K. Cains; $250,000.
1055 Columbus Circle South, Ashland; Sharon L. Moorman to Todd Metzger and Sherri Metzger; $116,000.
Clearcreek Township
661 Township Road 1451, Shiloh; Samuel C. Miller and Katie S. Miller to Aden N. Saber and Sylvia J. Raber; $180,000.
Jackson Township
334 County Road 620, West Salem; John A. And Mattie A. Weaver to Movie A. and Fannie D. Gingerich and Daniel J. and Ella Stutzman; $305,000.
Montgomery Township
1407 Township Road 843, Ashland; Venice Real Estate to Mark Maneese and Cynthia Dawn Maneese and Austin Maneese; $332,568.
636 County Road 801, Ashland; James M. And Angela C. McConnell to Christ Poliseno (trustee); $549,000.
2.744 acres on US Route 511, Ashland; Joshua N. White and Melissa A. White to Isaac A. Troyer, Fannie N. Troyer and Abraham J. Troyer; $50,000.
26.594 acres on Ohio 511, Ashland; Nathan L. Garman to Isaac A. Troyer, Fannie N. Troyer and Abraham J. Troyer; $175,000.
564 County Road 801, Ashland; Betty Louise Kramer to Jeffrey A. Koleno and Mary M. Koleno; $135,000.
This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Property transfers: Ashland County sales range from $50K to $549K