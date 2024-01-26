Property transfers: Ashland County sales range from $78K to $725K
City of Ashland
401 Vine St., Ashland; Nancy Coffman to Matthew Green and Triniti A. Green; $105,000.
1282 Columbus Circle N., Ashland; Edward J. Kulcsar Jr. to Jeffrey A Heichel and Christina A. Heichel; $190,000.
1114 Foxmoor Lane, Ashland; Troy K. Pidgeon to James D. Brown and Alyssa A. Brown; $280,000.
518 Arthur St., Ashland; Midwest Estate to Stephen Bacon and Cassidy Bacon; $105,000.
515 Evergreen St., Ashland; The Mole Revocable Living Trust to Dillan Iwanski; $78,000.
Jackson Township
23 County Road 620, West Salem; Harvey J. and Katie Stutzman to John A. Weaver, Mattie A. Weaver and Sam J. Weaver; $725,000.
Loudonville
303 S. Markey St., Loudonville; Stanley P. Hoff to Nancy A. Stevens; $215,000.
Milton Township
1302 US Route 42, Ashland; Eric Krantz (trustee) to 1302 RT 42 LLC; $205,000.
1465 Ohio 96, Ashland; Mike II and Amanda Buckingham to Troy and Brandi Pidgeon; $418,000.
1170 Township Road 1426, Ashland; Laurel A. Myers (trustees) to Don C. and Carol A. Burton; $215,000.
Mohican Township
335 Township Road 2102, Jeromesville; William Steven and Grace Irene Watson to Alexis Rzensnowiecky; 5.0235 acres; $175,000.
2296 Ohio 179, Loudonville; Gary A. and Rebecca A. Austin to Shibinski Investment Properties; $30,000.
Orange Township
756 County Road 620, Ashland; Zimmerman Land Company to Brandon DeWitt and Morgan Chitwood; $300,000.
Ruggles Township
175 Ohio 60, New London; Daniel Beach to Tyler Kis and Elizabeth Kis; $590,000.
Perry Township
310 County Road 1675, Jeromesville; James D. Brown to Brandon M. Wilson and Cory E Boliantz; $315,000.
This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Property transfers: Ashland County sales range from $78K to $725K