Property transfers: Holmes, Wayne selling prices range from $12.5-$900K

Holmes County

Berlin Township − Norman D. and Judy Miller to Marlin M. Schlabach and Lisa Yoder, 0.17 acre, Township Road 353, $15,000.

Eugene A. and Ruth L. Miller to Lavern A. and Laura Miller, 6333 Township Road 309, $440,000.

Duane M. and Barbara A. Yoder to Leon and Ruth Miller, 3832 County Road 135, $640,000.

RIO Enterprises to Michael D. Weaver, 5078 Township Road 382, $425,000.

Clark Township − Andy E. and Miriam Yoder to Freeman L. and Naomi Miller, 1 acres, Township Road 164, $20,000.

Levi and Ida Hershberger to Freeman L. and Naomi Miller, 12.89 acres, Township Road 164, $258.960.

Daniel N. and Wilma J. Miller to Marvin J. and Dorothy A. Raber, 3173 Township Road 190, $310,000.

Atlee S. and Ruby E. Raber to Nelson L. and Linda Hershberger, 7.49 acres, Township Road 151, $180,000.

Killbuck Township − Andrew Yoder and Matthew Miller to Jonathan and Leah Miller, 3 acres, Township Road 79, $85,000.

William and Ellen M. Martin to William Martin (1/2-interest), William D. Troyer (1/4) and Erma Sue Troyer (1/4), 8825 Township Road 92, $325,000.

Knox Township − Robert D. Gallion to Wells Fargo Bank National Association, 4565 Township Road 222, $16,800.

Eaton Fabricating Co. to Jason and Phyllis Funk, lots 160-162, Wally Highland, $21,000.

Mechanic Township − Ervin M. and Esther S. Miller to Norman R. and Saraetta E. Raber, 12 acres, County Road 59, $230,318.

Millersburg Village − Stephen and Kara M. Poates to A. Miller Roofing, 843 S. Washington St., $167,500.

Prairie Township − Samuel H. and Helen V. Hostetler to Gary M. and Heidi A. George, 1.49 acres, Township Road 565, $25,000.

Ripley Township − Debra L. Plant to Debra L. Plant, trustee, and Jeffrey C. Giauque, 9049 Township Road 1043, $25,000.

Saltcreek Township − John Jr. and Susie Petersheim to Levi J. and Fannie Petersheim, 8251 Township Road 604, $200,000.

Wayne County

Baughman Township — Russell W. Clinton Jr. to The Village Of Marshallville, 2 S. Main St., $12,500.

Ontrack Properties to Oh Real Estate Holdings, 124 E Market St., $380,000.

Chippewa Township — Nicholas Daniel Kozy to Kand Dap, 12977 Hametown Road, $114,819.

Clinton Township — Shady Pines Mobile Home Park to Shady Pines MHP, 330 Water St., $900,000.

Congress Township — Melvin L. Fitzpatrick and Tuula Am to Wesley A. and Megan M. Schwartz, 12143 Gearhart Road, $60,000.

US Bank Trust National Association to Mary Ann Decarlo and Walter J. Jones and James M. Rowe, 9860 Ruff Road, $100,000.

East Union Township — Michael R. Stahl to Ammon and Rosanna Miller, 10348 E. Lincoln Way, $80,000

Rt 44 Storage to John E. and Marlene D. Yoder, 215 N. Apple Creek Road, $425,000.

Franklin Township — Norman D. and Barbara A. Miller to Niva Miller, Hoy Road, $231,000.

Norman D. and Barbara A. Miller to Melvin M. and Elizabeth M. Hostetler, Hoy Road, $504,000.

Green Township — Rodney E. Morrison and Bruce D. Morrison to Rodney E. and Richard E. Morrison, Fox Lake Road, $200,000.

Mary K. Hunter to Johnathan Steiner and Mark K. and Betty J. Steiner, 1441 W. Market St., $160,000.

Milton Township — Keith Winkler to Centerra CoOp, 13769 Kauffman St., $275,000.

Catherine L. Eberly to Orrville Rentals, 1001 W. Market St., $115,000.

Rittman — Kent Kindy to Vincent E. Valure, 37 Greenbriar Ave., $153,000.

Salt Creek Township — John E. and Marlene D. Yoder to Kevin W. and Kari I. Weaver, 7500 S. Apple Creek Road, $675,000.

John E. and Marlene D. Yoder to Ivan A. and Elnora E. Troyer, South Apple Creek Road, $308,800.

Wooster — Jon C. and Janette C. Lindsay to Charles Morrison and Rebecca Lois Davis, 4784 Deer Creek Drive, $298,000.

Wooster Development Company to NVR Inc., 10021 Jesse Owens Drive, $62,470.

Emma Lou Kain to Ronald C. and Sharon R. Ostroski, 603 Danberry Drive, $340,000.

Weaver Custom Homes to Emma Lou Kain, 5010 Settlers Trace, $341,355.

Wooster Township — Matthew P. Ogden to Steve Rufener, 962 Allen Drive, $240,000.

Michael V. Kennedy (trustee) to Rahz Ltd., 2160 Great Trails Drive, $475,000.

