PROPERTY TRANSFERS: July 18 - July 24, 2023

Aug. 26—July 18

Saundra B. Taylor and David R. Taylor to Katilyn Pearson, Moreland Estates, $235,000

Angela K. Burns and Thomas Burns to Pamela R. Himes and Christopher Pruitt, Darrin Chasteen and Cheryl Chasteen, Tract 3 A Plat 31/47, $125,000

Estate of Iva Cowan Adams by and through Julia Katherine Adams, Executrix to Snapp Property Group, Inc., Greenway Heights Subdivision, $165,000

Craft Masonry, Inc. to James Antis and Lynnann Antis, Shiloh Cove Subdivision, $391,900

Preston Williams and Bridgette Williams to Sherry L. Dillon and Brian D. Dillon, East Point Estates, $275,000

July 19

Susan M McQueen to IKE Homes, LLC, Tract 6 Plat 10/3, $45,000

Houghton Homes, LLC to Kristi Richardson, Bentwood Trace Subdivision, $279,900

Larry McDonald as Executor of the Estate of Charles McDonald, Jr., Larry McDonald and Deborah McDonald, and Gary McDonald to Spillman Properties, LLC, Madison Village Subdivision, $50,000

Joy Hamilton and James E. Hamilton to James D. Knopp, Tract Plat 1/104, $165,000

Marsha G. Baker to Donald Wayne House and Betty Louise House, Tract Plat 5/329, $159,000

Jimmy Tinsley, Jr. and Crystal Gail Tinsley to Mark A. Rogers, Rainbow Acres Subdivision, $297,000

Doll Properties, LLC to Aaron Mustain and Geneva Mustain, AshPark Subdivision, $173,000

Ken Clark and Emily Clark to Jeffrey Blake McQueen, Tract Madison Co., $49,500

July 21

Joel Yates to Drury Land Company, LLC, Persimmon Trace@Golden Leaf, $310,000

Darla Wells and Bryan Meredith Porterfield to Darla Wells, Boone Village Subdivision, $75,000

Samantha Marie Evans to Kimberly Lynn Mayes, Orchard Hills Subdivision, $287,500

Brandy Britton and Dwayne Britton to Kelsey Janae Hamilton, Fountain Park Subdivision, $269,000

Johnathon Gross and Kathryn Gross to Covenant Community Church-Richmond, Inc., Wellington Place, $286,000

Isaac Zimmerman and Ellen Zimmerman to Levi Showalter and Darlene Showalter, Tract Plat 31/59, $90,000

DLS Partners, LLC to Gwyn P. Coleman, Trustee for and on behalf of the Price Family Irrevocable Trust, Condominium Plat 28/221, $299,000

July 24

Allison L. Murray to Jacob Berry and Madison Berry, Milford Estates, $275,000

WG&T Builders, Inc. to Edward Chenault, Jr. and Becky Chenault, Tract Madison Co., $212,500

Magnolia Development, LLC to LP Construction, LLC, Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $65,000

Brandon McLaren and Courtney McLaren to Brock F. Swentzel and Ariana K. Swentzel, Boones Trace Subdivision, $849,900

The Estate of William J. Warren by Kory Odell Isaacs as Public Administrator to Denise L. Jones, Tract Madison Co., $160,000

Hoang Le to Nuzhat Naqvi, Dogwood Heights Subdivision, $150,000

Titlemax to T.W.N.S. Properties, LLC, Tract 2A Plat 7/297, $171,000

LD Jury Renovations & Investments, LLC to Elder Law Practices of Scott E. Collins, PLLC, Black Subdivision, $259,000

Darick H. Brown and Denise W. Brown to Kathrine T. Maher and Laura A. Maher, Boones Trace Subdivision, $820,000

The Banyans, LLC to Stephanie Jamison and Corey Stevenson, Banyan@Golden Leaf, $362,500