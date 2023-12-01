Property transfers: Marion County sale prices range from $10K-$445K

These real estate transactions were recorded in Marion County between Nov. 16 and Nov. 22:

767 Nelson St., Marion; Pamela H. Peddicord to BQA Investments; $20,000

321 S. Main St. (two parcels), Prospect; Shirley and Floyd Crockett Jr. to Wendell and Dayna R. Beachy; $100,000

214 Park Blvd., Marion; BuckI Property Solutions to Manual A.S. Saico, et al.; $17,000

246 Forest St., Marion; R. Keith and Kathy L. Irey to Zoe Sucato and Joseph Bernicke; $180,000

995 Chaumont Drive, Marion; Jennifer S. and Kenneth Switzer Jr. to Nichole Heidl; $310,000

289 S. Marion St., Waldo; Paul M. and Brenda J. Fogle to Klayton T. Kenney; $40,000

275-279 S. State St., Marion; Christopher J. Vanoosten, executor, to Jacob D. Johnston; $17,500

365 Olney Ave., Marion; Kathleen E. Gorenflo-Piper to National Acquisition Group; $35,000

356 Fahey St., Marion; James R. and Deborah E. Johnson, trustees, to Richard E. Schondel III, trustee; $92,800

One parcel (3.119 acres) on Klingel Road, Prospect; Carol A. Denman to Casey R. and Christy R. Anders; $29,630

486 Scranton Ave., Marion; James R. and Ruby I. Loop to Black Hawk Enterprise; $10,105

851 Savannah Drive, Marion; Clara J. Sparks to George E. Blanton; $140,500

1133 Bermuda Drive and 642 Olney Ave., Marion; ARC Rentals to Bucks Properties; $140,000

Two parcels (48.745 acres) on East Marseilles Galion Road, Caledonia; R. Craig Reece to Tully Land Co.; $389,600

310 Denning Ave., Marion; Gary L. Roe to Kevin Bowyer; $83,000

770 Oak Grove Ave., Marion; Linda P. Jonsson to Jered R. Smith; $138,000

462 Mary St. (two parcels), Marion; JBK Home Investors to Marco A.A. Ortiz; $35,000

3215 Centerville Green Camp Road, Prospect; Shirley D. and Alfred D. Beck Sr. to Timothy L. and Christina M. Brandt; $225,000

1921 Marion Cardington Road (four parcels), Marion; Barbara Cratty to Jerry D. and Jared R. Kaufman; $330,000

Two parcels (42.049 acres) on Fairchild Road, Cardington; 6329 Fairchild Road LLC to Jon Pancost and Sher Castle, trustees of The Pancost Revocable Living Trust; $445,278

321 Owens St., Marion; Big Bay 6 to Dadoz Property Solutions; $30,000

