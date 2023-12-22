Property transfers: Marion County sales range from $23K-$960K
These real estate transactions were recorded in Marion County between Dec. 13 and Dec. 20:
668 Wood St., Marion; Laura Thompson to Amanda J. Kirkpatrick; $99,000
195 N. Grand Ave., Marion; AEJ Elite Properties to Desiree D. Torres; $164,800
615 Fair Park Ave., Marion; Kimlyn N. Queen-Weis, htta Kimlyn N. Queen, to Tisa Properties; $112,000
1436 Bellefontaine Ave., Marion; NJ Latte to Michael and Roberta L. Horvath; $239,900
307 N. Prospect St., Marion; Bertha Pendleton and Zelma Hutchison to Herbert Jesus Vidal Peraza; $23,000
121 N. Section St. (two parcels), LaRue; Kimberly Carr to Rick Conner, Joy E. Conner and Dustin Conner; $50,000
633 Adams St., Marion; Robert M. Sheets to Leah C. McDonnell; $135,000
667 E. Center St., Marion; Slay Queen's Hair Salon to Blue Light Estate Sales; $68,000
402 Mt. Vernon Ave., Marion; Elaine C. Howard to Carl L. Worley; $85,000
One parcel (80 acres) on Marseilles Galion Road, Marion; MGM Land to Kepford Land Company; $960,000
126 S. Marion St., Waldo; Ruth L. Hoch, trustee of The Ruth L. Hoch Family Trust, to Robert R. and Angelia Stone; $75,000
7244 Prospect Dublin Road, Prospect; Pamela A. Schroeder to Paul A. and Mackenzie A. White; $100,000
5314 E. Marion Williamsport Road, Caledonia; Mindi and Timothy S. Day to Lonnie and Julie Schwartz; $87,500
5314 E. Marion Williamsport Road, Caledonia: Kara Funk to Lonnie and Julie Schwartz; $87,500
211 Park St., Prospect; James and Gretchen Millisor to Dennis R. Millisor; $125,000
1054 Somerlot Hoffman Road W., Marion; Colby M. Howell to Clinton Green; $203,000
One parcel on Buckeye Run, Marion; Nicholas and Rachel Withrow to Logan Doubikin; $29,000
395 Leader St., Marion; William and Tammy Berry to Pamela and Charles Hartzell III; $26,750
395 Leader St., Marion; Gina Piacentino, guardian of Alice Berry, to Pamela and Charles Hartzell III; $26,750
979 Vernon Heights Blvd. and Leetonia Road (two parcels), Marion; Sunny Arikat and Lucy Vettukallumporath to Robert E. and Iris G. Wilson; $365,000
3516 N. Columbus Sandusky Road, Marion; Bling Enterprises to Julianne and Oakford A. Schalick III; $420,000
One parcel (42,574 acres) on Neidhart Road, Marion; Robert S. Hendrix, trustee of The W. Scott Haynes Revocable Trust, to John E. and Jill L. Neidhart; $229,100
This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Marion County real estate transactions Dec. 13-20