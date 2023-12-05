Property Transfers: Ottawa County
The Ottawa County Auditor's Office recorded the following property transfers between Nov. 27 and Dec. 1:
Benton Township
13678 Ohio 2, Forrest J. Swope (Successor Trustee) to Wade E. Sharlow and Jean A. Sharlow, $40,000.
17721 Ohio 579, Lisa Maletich, Trustee of the Foss Residence Trust, to David Millinger and Gayle Millinger, $59,000.
13300 West Toussaint Road, KevinC. Pfaff to Seth R. Dobbelare, $156,000.
Bay Township
4872 W. Fremont Road, Penny S Warren to J.K. Storage Rentals LLC, $150,000.
1127 W. Fremont Road, the Estate of Richard Rounds to Santos E. Livas and Renee A. Levis, $140,000.
Carroll Township
1679 North Ohio 19, Estate of Tina Lenke to Justin Kleinhans and Seree Petersen, $239,000.
Genoa
205 Rose Drive Unit 3, Marsha K. Galliagher to Barbara Goulet, $156,500.
0 Genoa Clay Center Road, Douglas Samsen (Successor Trustee) to Seth Carter and Melissa J. Wilson, $35,000.
Danbury Township
2725 S. Harbor Bay Drive, Bay View Villas LLC to Bryan A. Panteck and Stephanie L. Panteck, $539,700.
2731 South Harbor Bay Drive, Bay View Villas LLC to Gregory A. Ballmer, $429,900.
7225 Ridge Road, Harry T Roby Trust of The Harry J. Roby Living Trust dated Dec. 15,1995 to Full Quiver Farms Inc., $700,000.
2727 S. Harbor Bay Drive Unit 1112, Bay View Villa LLC to Patricia A. Watts and Timothy D. Watts, $419,900.
325 Peach Ave., Kristen M. Clarico to Eric W. and Amy B. Aho, $382,000.
5686 Ohio 163 Unit G-16/G-16-1, Safe Harbor Development Ltd, to Bridget Adelsberger, Gretchen Hackney, and Toni R. Hackney, $170,000.
Portage Township
1204 E. Lockwood Road, Michael D. Williamson and Jacquelyn G. Miller to Christopher McManus, $175,500.
764 Southeast Catawba Road Unit 103, Aaron Porter to James Colabianchi and Stephanie A. Colabianchi, $112,500.
780 Southeast Catawba Road Unit 1, Storage Condominiums Inc. to James Colabianchi and Stephanie A. Colabianchi, $125,750.
Port Clinton
904 Jackson Drive, Richard Brian Kyler and Kimberly Sue Kyler to Douglas Moore and Deana Moore, $296,000.
1801 E. Perry St. No. 27, Nicholas M. Zapisek and Michelle Zapisek to Harbor Point Real EstateManagement LTD, $230,000.
Catawba Township
North Vineyard, NW Catawba, and 522 NW Catawba Road, Ohio Living Communities FKA Ohio Presbyterian Retirement Services to UCH Catawba Development LLC, $283,545.
1424 North Edgewater Drive, Jean C. Miller to John T. Swanson Jr. and Julie S. Burr co-trustees of the North Edgewater Trust dated Nov. 16, 2023, $1,212,200.
2482 Torino Drive Unit 20, Sunshine Estates Builders LLC to Brent A. Riley and Kimberly L. Riley, $720,790.
Put-in-Bay
2908 East Erie Ave., Susan M. Gaydos, Joseph Gezymalla, Jennifer Gezymella, Jennifer A. Marshall to Melanie A. Marshall and James Marshall, $64,210.
2908 East Erie Ave., Rachel Gezymalla to Melanie A. Marshall and James Marshall, $12,842.
Salem Township
2030 S. Mud Creek Road, Sandra N. Finken to Ethan Paul Valdez, $130,000.
122614 West Ohio 105, John J. Bradbury and Mayetta A. Bradbury to Jon A. Fickert, $161,000.
Oak Harbor
561 West Ave., Clark L. Lieske and Marilyn A. Lieske to Dawn M. Haar and Shawn M. Haar, $204,900.
The News-Messenger/News Herald
This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Property Transfers: Ottawa County