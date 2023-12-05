Property Transfers: Ottawa County

The Ottawa County Auditor's Office recorded the following property transfers between Nov. 27 and Dec. 1:

Benton Township

13678 Ohio 2, Forrest J. Swope (Successor Trustee) to Wade E. Sharlow and Jean A. Sharlow, $40,000.

17721 Ohio 579, Lisa Maletich, Trustee of the Foss Residence Trust, to David Millinger and Gayle Millinger, $59,000.

13300 West Toussaint Road, KevinC. Pfaff to Seth R. Dobbelare, $156,000.

Bay Township

4872 W. Fremont Road, Penny S Warren to J.K. Storage Rentals LLC, $150,000.

1127 W. Fremont Road, the Estate of Richard Rounds to Santos E. Livas and Renee A. Levis, $140,000.

Carroll Township

1679 North Ohio 19, Estate of Tina Lenke to Justin Kleinhans and Seree Petersen, $239,000.

Genoa

205 Rose Drive Unit 3, Marsha K. Galliagher to Barbara Goulet, $156,500.

0 Genoa Clay Center Road, Douglas Samsen (Successor Trustee) to Seth Carter and Melissa J. Wilson, $35,000.

Danbury Township

2725 S. Harbor Bay Drive, Bay View Villas LLC to Bryan A. Panteck and Stephanie L. Panteck, $539,700.

2731 South Harbor Bay Drive, Bay View Villas LLC to Gregory A. Ballmer, $429,900.

7225 Ridge Road, Harry T Roby Trust of The Harry J. Roby Living Trust dated Dec. 15,1995 to Full Quiver Farms Inc., $700,000.

2727 S. Harbor Bay Drive Unit 1112, Bay View Villa LLC to Patricia A. Watts and Timothy D. Watts, $419,900.

325 Peach Ave., Kristen M. Clarico to Eric W. and Amy B. Aho, $382,000.

5686 Ohio 163 Unit G-16/G-16-1, Safe Harbor Development Ltd, to Bridget Adelsberger, Gretchen Hackney, and Toni R. Hackney, $170,000.

Portage Township

1204 E. Lockwood Road, Michael D. Williamson and Jacquelyn G. Miller to Christopher McManus, $175,500.

764 Southeast Catawba Road Unit 103, Aaron Porter to James Colabianchi and Stephanie A. Colabianchi, $112,500.

780 Southeast Catawba Road Unit 1, Storage Condominiums Inc. to James Colabianchi and Stephanie A. Colabianchi, $125,750.

Port Clinton

904 Jackson Drive, Richard Brian Kyler and Kimberly Sue Kyler to Douglas Moore and Deana Moore, $296,000.

1801 E. Perry St. No. 27, Nicholas M. Zapisek and Michelle Zapisek to Harbor Point Real EstateManagement LTD, $230,000.

Catawba Township

North Vineyard, NW Catawba, and 522 NW Catawba Road, Ohio Living Communities FKA Ohio Presbyterian Retirement Services to UCH Catawba Development LLC, $283,545.

1424 North Edgewater Drive, Jean C. Miller to John T. Swanson Jr. and Julie S. Burr co-trustees of the North Edgewater Trust dated Nov. 16, 2023, $1,212,200.

2482 Torino Drive Unit 20, Sunshine Estates Builders LLC to Brent A. Riley and Kimberly L. Riley, $720,790.

Put-in-Bay

2908 East Erie Ave., Susan M. Gaydos, Joseph Gezymalla, Jennifer Gezymella, Jennifer A. Marshall to Melanie A. Marshall and James Marshall, $64,210.

2908 East Erie Ave., Rachel Gezymalla to Melanie A. Marshall and James Marshall, $12,842.

Salem Township

2030 S. Mud Creek Road, Sandra N. Finken to Ethan Paul Valdez, $130,000.

122614 West Ohio 105, John J. Bradbury and Mayetta A. Bradbury to Jon A. Fickert, $161,000.

Oak Harbor

561 West Ave., Clark L. Lieske and Marilyn A. Lieske to Dawn M. Haar and Shawn M. Haar, $204,900.

