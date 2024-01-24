Property Transfers: Ottawa County
The Ottawa County Auditor's Office recorded the following property transfers between Jan. 16 and Jan. 19.
Allen Township
30698 North Fostoria Road, Jackie L. Barraclough to Billy J. Robinson Jr., $215,000.
19310 West Walbridge East Road, Thomas Michael Wojciechowski and Tracy M Wojciechowski to David F. Bormyea, $42,500.
Genoa
102 East 3rd St., Gale Despones and Frank Despones to Trevor James Esker and Kourtney Esker, $125,000.
902 Cherry St., David G. Squillante (Trustee) to Caleb T. McGeorge,$169,000.
Danbury Township
501 Cherry Ave., Joyce Towne Gross to Go To The Lake LLC, $395,000.
Marblehead
10654 E. Bayshore, Gene Favorite Trustee to Jeffery C. Vlk and Teressa M. Vlk ,Successor Trustee, $24,000.
10654 E. Bayshore, Gene Favorite Trustee to Jeffery C. Vlk and Teressa M. Vlk, Successor Trustee, $25,000.
Portage Township
2565 East Sand Road, Robert H. Crabtree and Patricia A. Crabtree (Trustees) to James M. Kellyand Allison M. Kelly, $440,000.
1051 S. 2nd St., Agus Yana to Mark Liikala, $125,000.
4125 E Kirk Road, Unit 219, Gary J. Coon and Michelle K. Cook to Sendero Therapies Inc., $70,000.
Catawba Township
1223 Catawba Bay Drive, Lori M. Gallo and Daniel G. Zeiser to Daniel W. Stauffer and Valli J.Stauffer, $70,000.
3951 Coachman’s Trail, 3955 North Coachman’s, and 3941 North Coachman’s, Charles Peter Pluto III and Stacy Pluto to Michael D. Pietrowski and Kersten K. Pietrowski, $900,000.
3616 North Appell Drive, Robert A. Gagnon to Brent Glass and Jennifer Glass, $375,000.
4446 Marin Harbor H, David L Robinson and Tara L. Robinson to David M. Waltz and Susan E. Waltz, $495,000.
4291 E. Chatham Drive, Richard and Marlyn Peiffer to Dean L. Auxter and Melinda L. Auxter, $865,000.
Middle Bass
Lots 303, 305, 307, 309,and 222 Burgundy Bay, Carl A. Hahn to Put-In-Bay Townhsip Park District, $36,000.
Salem Township
8497 West Ohio 163, Adam Ballard to Dennis E. Lamb II and Jennifer Bell, $145,000.
8829 W. Ohio 163, Willard Royster Jr., Carlotta Stancil, Valerie Thayer, and Jody Allen Royster to Sherry Fox and Jason Fox, $167,000.
This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Property Transfers: Ottawa County