Property Transfers: Ottawa County
The Ottawa County Auditor's Office recorded the following Property transfers between Jan. 8 and Jan. 12.
Allen Township
0 Billman Road, Lori L Alexander, Successor Trustee, to Barton Brothers LLC, $142,000.
Carroll Township
10295 West Salem Carroll, Trade Winds of Oak Harbor Inc. (Private Selling Officer-Jeff Lane) to Matthew J. Holcomb and Amy L. Holcomb, $33,452.
Clay Township
99 and 119 North Ashery St., Leo R Casares and Yoshiko C Casares to Williams-Bell Group LLC, $6,000.,
Genoa
1416 Washington St., Troy J. Poling and Kristen M. Poling to James Kummerer, $210,000.
Elmore
816 Ohio Ave., Matthew J. Decker and Brittany N. Decker to Joseph W. Helle, $350,000.
Danbury Township
0 Grave Bar (lot 29), Rebecca G. Mack to Abbi K. Michael and Mark D. Michael, $107,200.
Erie Township
6079 West Harbor Road, Gary P. Molnar to Matthew J. Holocomb and Amy L. Holocomb, $90,000.
Port Clinton
366 Clinton Reef, Robert J Chapman and Elizabeth N. Chapman to Robert Johnson and Donna J. Johnson, $260,000.
1807 East Perry St., No. 87, Barrett R Wear-Trustee of The Barrett R Wear Family Trust dated July 2, 2011 to Mark Sertich and Amanda Sertich, $217,000.
3034 North Arthur Drive, Estate of Nancy Milbrandt (Douglas Wieder as Executor) to Douglas Wieder, $97,190.
Salem Township
8658 West Ohio 16, Joshua V. Smith to Sydney Wagner, $194,300.
12197 W. Ohio 105, Mary M. Wilson to Joshua V. Smith and Kathleen A. Smith, $190,000.
