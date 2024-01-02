Property Transfers: Ottawa County
The Ottawa County Auditor's Office recorded the following property sales for Dec. 21 and 22.
Danbury Township
617 Cherry St., Aaron L. Rajda and Jenny R. Rajda to Jill Hipkins Pond and Donald K. Pond Sr., $153, 000.
1853 N. Ohio 19, Ruth H. Atkinson, trustee, to Emery J. Croll and Suzette M. Croll, $830,000.
1963 N. Nan Ave., Joseph Miketo and Susan Miketo to Kenneth James Montgomery, $214,661.
Portage Township
730 S. Lightner Road, Paradiso Investments to Grant V. Pozorski, $245,000.
Catawba Township
2604 Chateau Drive, Michael D. and Debra L. Kennedy to Daniel Barrett, $665,000.
2502 North Torino Drive, Sunshine Estates Builders to Roscoe W. Webster Jr. and Deborah I Webster, $731,630.
Wood Duck Court (0.7895 acres), Snyder Enterprises 2.0 to Paul D. Provencher and Kim M. Schad, $135,000.
Salem Township
12060 W. Bower Court, David G. Graber, Sherry K. Priesman, Kelly L. Sprouse to Wendy J. Johnson and Lucas A. Johnson, $238,000.
Oak Harbor
457 Plantation, Woodland Custome Home Builders to Ryan J. Evarts and Brittany Evarts, $335,900.
144 Portage St., Gail Skinner to Robert Kinsey and Joel Boling, $95,000.
The News-Messenger/News Herald
This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Property Transfers: Ottawa County