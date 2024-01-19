Property transfers: Sales range from $18.5K to $480K
These real estate transactions were recorded in Marion County between Jan. 11 and Jan. 17:
740 Davids St., Marion; Michael J. Sherry to James A. McKinniss; $62,500
One parcel (25.669 acres) on Marseilles Galion Road East, Caledonia; Glenna Pickett and Peggie J. Long, co-trustees, to Jennifer L. Kepford; $52,000
9122 Caledonia Bellville Road, Galion; Tamela A. Deakins to Julie and John O. Clark Jr.; $297,900
748 Lilac Lane, Marion; Estate of Carolyn Biggs to Ben A. and Benjamin F. Higgins; $36,500
748 Lilac Lane, Marion; Roger Elliott to Ben A. and Benjamin F. Higgins; $36,500
5140 Yake Road, Cardington; Frederick W. and Deborah L. Faulkner to Morgan I. and Brock T. Faulkner; $450,000
155 Center St., Waldo; Mark A. Wooten to Daniel P. and Charity Lackey; $160,000
986 and 996 N. Main St., Marion; Ashley N. Meadows to Triston Osborn; $132,500
287 Forest Lawn Blvd., Marion; Theresa L. Carlyle to Linda McKinniss; $157,000
1245 Pineridge Drive, Marion; Robert E. and Iris G. Wilson to Ronald J. Goldstein, trustee; $480,000
461 Summit St., Marion; Active Properties to Nicholas K. and Amanda E. Miller; $155,000
217 Clover Ave., Marion; Ona I. Johnson to Ryan Swartz; $115,000
935 Villandry Drive, Marion; David S. and Cynthia M. Peltier, co-trustees, to Cory M. Rogers and Rachel Hill; $350,000
1481 Tron Lane, Marion; John E. and Heather M. Neal to Zacahry D. and Cassandra A. Pruyn; $134,000
578 Tyler St. (two parcels), Marion; Jill E. Dailey to Kelly Capps and Michael Norrod; $119,500
376 Clinton St., Marion; Thaer Ahmed to Leibengood Enterprises; $32,500
368 Avondale Ave., Marion; Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Lola Swidler; $31,000
3850 Codding Road, LaRue; Meredith L. Blankenship to Henry and Lydia Petersheim; $51,500
449 Bartram Ave., Marion; Tami N. and Dixie L. Neal to Talon REI 1; $45,000
673 Bennett St., Marion; Billy G. Pinnick Jr. to Billy G. Pinnick IV; $100,000
654 Catherine Ave., Marion; Nancy Cline, executor of Estate of Carl R. Cline, to Robert Cline Jr.; $60,000
349 Park Blvd., Marion; Matthew S. and Kelsey H. Tyree to Talon REI 1; $50,000
1769 Linn Hipsher Road, Marion; Judy A. Stoner to Bonnie C. and Ronald Houser; $125,000
4137 Main St. (Martel), Caledonia; Estate of Almon Lowell Somerlot to Kurt A. Frankhauser; $18,500
372 S. Seffner Ave., Marion; Jeremy and Sindy Thrapp to Brian P. Carter Sr. and Brenda S. Slater; $237,500
393 Adrienne Drive, Marion; Kathryn S. and Kevin D. Pinyerd to Walter and Sylvia Hull; $188,000
This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Marion County property transfers Jan. 11-17