Property transfers: Sales range from $5K to $2.76M

These real estate transactions were recorded in Marion County between Jan. 18 and Jan. 23:

327 Uncapher Ave., Marion; Andrea M. Sands to ADS Homes; $30,000

1397 Irvin Shoots Road W., Morral; Chantal A. and Morris D. Carey IV to David E. Smith; $261,000

1096 Bermuda Drive, Marion; Carol L. Clark to Amy C. Smith; $174,900

491 Toledo Ave., Marion; Estate of Carolyn M. Barr to Michael Knapp; $22,000

838 Oak Grove Ave., Marion; Diana S. Pfeiffer to Linda L. and Phillip D. Ditch Jr.; $130,500

3172 Harding Highway E. (two parcels), Caledonia; Matthew R. and Rhonda Lawrence to Robert Bruce Lawrence; $140,000

244 Oak St., Marion; James M. Mason to Kyle and Alyssa Purvis; $17,000

652 Richland Road, Marion; Jamie L. Roth, nka Jamie L. Thacker to Red Maple Property; $245,000

1299 Campbell Road, Marion; Kevin Criswell to World Pulling International; $500,000

988 Edison Ave., Marion; Kyle A. Zeller, administrator of The Estate of Sheila K. Aeschbacher to Diana S. Pfeiffer; $117,000

2504 Marion Marysville Road, Marion; Kathy A. Rudd to Jennifer and Colin Shea; $262,000

5808 Marion Waldo Road, Marion; Samuel A. Bond to James McElroy; $80,000

2289 Talon Place, Marion; Bentgrass to Mary Ann and Steven L. Jenkins, co-trustees; $408,538

Two parcels (240 acres) on Irvin Shoots Road, Marion; 3D Land Co. to Jackalope Land; $2,765,626

637 Miami St., Marion; Quest Trust Co., FBO Pamela L. Agan to Helder A.C. Castillo; $21,000

300 Latourette St., Marion; Brenda K. Hanawalt to William Kunkle; $89,000

862 Merkle Ave., Marion; Joshua C. Little to Wendi L. Williams; $64,000

819 Uncapher Ave. (two parcels), Marion; Lori A. and Robert L. Kennedy Sr. to George D. Griggs; $126,819

313 Girard Ave., Marion; Darius Thompson to William B. Batross; $5,000

5404 Harding Highway E. (two parcels), Caledonia; Gary S. Keener to Randall A. and Brittany Holmes; $170,000

One parcel (1.00 acres) on Marion Waldo Road, Marion; Mark A. Groll to Braden E. and Sheri L. Morrow; $50,000

