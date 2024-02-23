Property transfers: Sales range from $5K to $350K

These real estate transactions were recorded in Marion County between Feb. 15 and Feb. 21:

1402 Ashley Drive, Marion; Carolyn S. Moore to Stephen Ransome; $60,100

620 Catherine Ave., Marion; Janet L. Jackson, nka Janet L. Foos, to Sharon Brown and Jordan McElroy; $120,000

205 Elk Ave., Marion; NSEM Mansfield 2 to William B. and Dawn N. Batross; $31,000

10529 Windfall Road, LaRue; Seth M. Burchiel to Paige L. Judd and Cole M. Berridge; $260,000

742 Richmond Ave., Marion; Estate of Mary J. Sheriff to William R. and Cynthia A. Hargett; $80,000

2609 Agosta Meeker Road N., New Bloomington; Steven A. Pollard to Shalynne C. and James E. Hopper II; $331,500

406 S. Grand Ave., Marion; Shalynne C. and James E. Hopper II to Nedra L. Braddy; $199,500

7889 Linn Hipsher Road, Caledonia; Robert A. and Grace R. Smith to David W. and Cristin Pappert; $125,000

972 Bermuda Drive, Marion; The Estate of Jane E. Porter to Capital City Homebuyers; $77,000

140 Section St., LaRue; Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Revenew Investments; $39,000

6 The Woods, Marion; Brody Wren to Caitlyn Moreland; $230,000

108 N. Main St., Prospect; Ruby G. Hempy to Andrew Levering; $40,000

1951 Sussex Way, Marion; Green Residential Builders to Duane N. and Sharlene E. Kline; $350,040

774 Catalina Drive, Marion; Barbara A. Niles and Debbie L. Pierron, co-trustees, to Adam J. Isler; $80,000

210 South St., Caledonia; Michael J. Clever to Kevin J. Wade; $89,900

551 S. Vine St., Marion; Julie M. Carroll to Shelley Stansbery; $199,900

312 Patten St., Marion; Debra S. Webb-Shelton to Otto A. Alvarado Pineda; $5,000

310 Hane Ave., Marion; Progressive Holdings to Kory J. and Jorden D. Bradshaw; $180,000

551 S. Main St., Marion; Great Investment Properties to Classic Northern Investments; $93,000

820 Chambord Circle, Marion; Laura L. Mahle to Tatem E. and Gregory T. Owens; $292,450

