Property transfers: Sales range from $7.5K-$725K

These real estate transactions were recorded in Marion County between Dec. 21 and Dec. 29:

207 S. Grand Ave., Marion; Kimberly R. Robb to Isis Cosby; $180,000

896 Christopher Drive and two parcels on Oak Drive, Marion; Mary Ann and Stephen L. Jenkins, co-trustees, to Sarah B. Radabaugh; $725,000

156 Park Blvd., Marion; J Wall Enterprises to Matthew S. and Kelsey H. Tyree; $30,000

146 Barkswood Road, Marion; Samuel Aguirre, et al. to Dalila Lopez Carrillo; $214,000

625 Rochelle Drive, Marion; Thomas M. Kuhar to Marvin and Michelle Hunt; $87,000

929 Richmond Ave., Marion; Michael and Chandra Robinson to Alyssa A. Allen; $134,900

148-150 E. Center St., Marion; Life of Riley Holdings to Kyle J. and Alyssa A. Purvis; $52,000

296 E. Walnut St., Marion; Kevin and Lesley Conway to Julia L. and Robert C. DeJonge; $178,500

229 E. George St., Marion; Jose Marie Cortez Morales to Sloan C. Shingleton; $165,000

495 Park St., Marion; Wilmington Savings Ford Society, trustee, to Nubo Home Renovation; $36,000

2899 Craven Drive, Marion; Douglas L. Tobin, trustee of the Tobin Family Joint Living Trust Agreement, to Joshua P. McQuistion; $136,000

545 Blaine Ave. (two parcels), Marion; CC1 OH REO to Big Bay 6; $84,200

309 S. Green St. (two parcels), Morral; Patricia M. Putman to Brenda S. Martin; $70,000

909 Oak Grove Ave., Marion; Philip J. and Debra Sue Adey to Mautz Maddie Jean LLC; $47,500

647 Universal Ave., Marion; Herbert Jesus Vidal Peraza and Ana Maria Calzado De Vidal to Brittany M. Braddy; $180,000

421 Jefferson St. and one parcel on Adams Street, Marion; Delbert L. Cocklin, et al. to Darrin Rae Lynn Wheeler and Dakota O. Gray; $165,000

429 Jefferson St. and one parcel on Adams Street, Marion; Delbert L. Cocklin, et al. to Michael J. Williams; $72,500

135 Garden St., Marion; Scott T. and Margaret Willis to L & I Assets; $19,000

568 N. State St., Marion; Nehemiahmarion LLC to Jessica L. and Adriana M. Rodriguez; $134,900

610 Euclid Ave. (three parcels), Marion; Larry Blankenship to John and Allison Adamson; $10,000

610 Wilson Ave., Marion; Thomas G. Moore to Aaron and Zoey Brooks; $48,900

265 Orchard St., Marion; Michaela T. Brady, by PSO, to Nationstar Mortgage; $46,200

One parcel (1.304 acres) on South Columbus Sandusky Road, Marion; M. and M. Kinney LLC to Karen S. Beers and William D. Walters; $7,500

2840 Hillman Ford Road, Morral; Brad A. Belcher, executor of The Estate of Diana M. Carroll, to Daniel E. Anderson; $149,900

270 Whetstone River Road S., Caledonia; Lisette A. Powell to Jonathan C. and Kaylan N. Ross; $235,000

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Marion County property transfers: Dec. 21-29