Property transfers: Sales range from $7K to $1.07M

These real estate transactions were recorded in Marion County between Feb. 8 and Feb. 14:

2264 Kilchurn Drive, Unit 23, Marion; Steven J. Brandeberry to Luis O. Santiago; $189,900

1040 Champagne Drive, Marion; Adam S. and Briana L. Smith to Rebecca S. Frazee Morgan; $225,000

3305 Gooding Road, Marion; Scott E. and Hope F. Blough to Chase and Karissa S. Curren; $370,000

361 Oliver St. (three parcels), Marion; Kerry S. Lambert, executor of The Estate of Marilyn L. Moll, to Kandi Jo Akers; $160,000

261-263 W. Columbia St., Marion; Bruce M. Fleming to Jeffrey A. Hallman, trustee of the BBTVDC Trust; $55,000

588 Universal Ave., Marion; Larry J. and Dixie A. Leathem to Benjamin T. Kruder, Lindsey Kruder and John D. Tallman; $80,000

395 W. Church St., Marion; Larance Anderson to MOLO; $40,000

355 Cherry St., Marion; Duane L. and Michele R. Stoltzfus to Jeffrey A. Hallman, trustee of the BBTVDC Trust; $35,000

524 Mary St., Marion; STRATA Trust Co., custodian FBA Timothy R. Huter, IRA to Jeffrey A. Hallman, trustee of the BBTVDC Trust; $63,000

286 Leader St. and 394 Chestnut St., Marion; Jordan Family Property Investments to Kyle J. and Alyssa A. Purvis; $23,000

1758 Harris Drive, Marion; Pamela J. Fittro to Thomas R. Ford and Victoria Bell; $136,000

268 Belmont St., Marion; Joshua Caldwell and Kayla Bails to Joshua Caldwell; $35,055

927 Daffodil Drive, Marion; Colton P. and Zoe Brown to Shawna Partin and Jeffrey Gordon; $138,000

148 Plymouth St., Marion; Kevin T. Criswell to Chad Messenger; $24,000

One parcel (45.204 acres) on Somerlot Hoffman Road and one parcel (39.857 acres) on Prospect Upper Sandusky Road South, Marion; James E. Jerew to VRIECO Farms Ltd.; $1,071,756

232 S. High St., Marion; H5 Enterprises, as trustee, to Kenneth and Alicia Ashcraft; $136,136

678 Marshall St., Marion; Jimmy B. Mendlola to Ava Clark and Kaleb Bailey; $160,000

534 Virginia Ave., Marion; Ralph Hill to OP SPE PHX1; $328,500

979 Underwood South Drive, Marion; Bill Wilcox III to Tara A. Rogers; $180,000

170 Curtis Court, Marion; Aaron J. and Beverlee S. Wright to Katelyn A. Loposser; $120,000

2905 Scenic Drive, Marion; B. Jane Herrod to Kylee Souders and Tyler Granlee; $299,000

150 Boone Ave., Marion; Alexzander M. and Elyssa K. Brown to KB Co. Builders; $7,000

1699 Nesbitt Road, Caledonia; Kara Funk, Mindi Day and Timothy S. Day to Odessa and Matthew Sayers; $62,500

155 Council St., Marion; Kimberly and Billy Berry to Sarah and Paul Yurco Jr.; $148,000

657, 657½ and 659 N. State St., Marion; BEJE Rentals LLC to Hideaway Properties 2; $100,000

555 S. Prospect St., Marion; Kevin Knickel, Jolene Knickel, Rodney Knickel and Mary Knickel to Hideaway Properties 2; $36,000

265 Orchard St., Marion; Nationstar Mortgage to BICBOI Management; $40,000

263 Fairview St., Marion; Bruce M. and Kathryn R. Dingman to Saxton Property Management; $55,000

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Marion County real estate transactions Feb. 8-14