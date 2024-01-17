Property transfers: Sandusky County

The Sandusky County Auditor's office recorded the following property transfers between Jan. 8 and Jan. 12:

Bellevue

225 Northwest St., Andrea L. and Thomas Franczak, to Wendy and Scott Barnett, $71,500.

505 Main St., Keith A. and Rochelle J. Russell, to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, trustee, $44,022.

Burgoon

3299 Douglas St., Patricia R. Murphy to Kennedy R. Hossler, $14,000.

Clyde

646 Vine St., Jeffrey Leen and Diane Hites, to Hunter J. Kinchy and Madison M. Jones, $165,000.

603 Race St., Donna R. McClure, to Andrea L. North, $175,000.

526 Ames St., Kassandra K. Frey, to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company trustee, $62,000.

Fremont

210 Jefferson St., Nicholas Richard Earl McNair, to John Baker, $140,000.

399 St. Ann St., Roberto and Concepcion Sanchez, to US Bank NA trustee, $20,000.

299 Caleb Drive, KF Ventures LTD. to Nicholas J. Doe, $250,000.

Woodville

125 Main St., W, Kenneth C. and Nancy A. Myers, to Al Janabi Holdings LLC. $450,000.

427 Main St., E., Jaimi Vogel, to Sarah and Justin Kessler, $213,000.

Green Creek Township

CR 195 (249 acres)/ CR 175 (1.8 acres), Ronald C. and Helen F. Fox, trustees, et al, to Firelands Farmers LLC, $2,065,500.

Jackson Township

Douglas Street, Patricia R. Murphy to Kennedy R. Hossler, $14,000.

Riley Township

583 CR 204, Adam R. and Amber L. Ollom to Megan A. Sage and Nicholas R. McNair, $130,000.

2851 CR 198, Maralyn R. Armentrout, to Sandusky River Properties LLC, $132,500.

Sandusky Township

1107 Brush St. N., Carnege Investments LLC, to Nathaniel J. Kissell, $81,400.

Washington Township

3875 Cr 65, Eugene Small to Meghan Marie Asenath Melcher, $108, 100.

