Property Transfers: Sandusky County, Jan. 22-26, 2-24

The Sandusky County Auditor's Office recorded the following property transfers between Jan. 22 and Jan. 26.

Clyde

310 McPherson Hwy., Connie Mae Patrick, to Lisa Rae and Ryan J. Patrick, $110,000.

1156 S. Main St., Clyde Main BTS Retail LLC, to Great American Realty of Grand Blvd. LLC, $2,016,000.

Fremont

2104 Pinehurst Trail, John and Cynthia Rizzardi, to Michael L. and Lori A. Pierce, $25,000.

Sycamore Street, Sandusky County Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Janice Dorr, $145,000.

212 Fifth St., Roger P. Tea Jr., to Pervis D and Sandra L. Brown Jr., $19,000.

1800 Oak Lane, Stephen Alan Humberger, to Tyler J. and Rahcel M. Ferguson, $35,000.

230 Pennsylvania Ave. N., Travis A. and Dakota L. Rodriguez to Michael F. and Mikayla A. Fay, $135,000.

125 Paula Drive, Philip M. and Linda L. Willis, to MHC Recycling LLC, $220,000.

1522 Hickory St., Alan and Renee Barr, to Naomi Sims, $79,000.

327 Jackson St., Kimberly L. Tanner, to Stanley D. and Amy L. Clapp, $40,112.

1313 Cleveland Ave., Lynette Kirsch, to Caleb Lehr, $50,000.

Gibsonburg

717 Linden Ave., Bryan L and Jennifer A. Jahna, to Joshua Everly and Melissa Jones, $345,000.

Woodville

839 Main St. W, Bradley E. and Kendra A. Buchanan to Freedom Roofing Windows and Siding LLC, $80,000.

603 North St., Jon Blechinger, to Brandon and Venus Barth, $225,000.

Real estate transfers from the Sandusky County Auditor's office.

Green Creek Township

3248 CR 213, Angela and Caleb S. Rice, to Davon L. Beddow, $180,000.

Madison Township

170 Ohio 300, Robert and Gethlean Hammer, to Bryan and Jennifer Jahna, $325,000.

Sandusky Township

2219 Oak Harbor Road, Phillip M. and Linda L. Willis, trustees, to MHC Recycling LLC, $140,000.

Woodville Township

2411 CR 62, Terry W. and Frannie B. Wilson, to Ryan and Kristina Hartman, $55,000.

The News-Messenger/News Herald

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Property transfers recorded in Sandusky County OH for Jan. 22-26, 2024