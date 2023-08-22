Property tycoon who hired hitman to kill his wife cut children out of £6m will

A “cruel and spiteful” man who hired a hitman to kill his wife left his children out of his £6 million will, a court has heard.

Norman Gill died aged 83 following a stroke in March 2018, having spent his life carving out a lucrative career as a “successful and driven” property tycoon.

However, nearly 40 years earlier - in 1979 - he pleaded guilty to conspiring to murder his wife, Mary, receiving a hospital order by way of sentence.

Psychiatric evidence at the time suggested he was motivated to plot his wife’s murder due to a combination of “morbid jealousy syndrome,” drink and drug abuse, depression and business failures.

Mr Gill, then 44, gave the men he believed to be hitmen £3,250 to assassinate his wife, only to be arrested after it transpired they were, in fact, police officers.

While planning the murder, Mr Gill took the detectives on a route his wife was expected to take when she took their son, Marcus, 13, back to boarding school.

The night before he arranged to have her killed, Mr Gill took his wife out for dinner.

“He gave me no impression of what he was planning”, she told the Leicester Mercury in 1979.

Following his guilty plea, she said: “I am still deeply shocked but do not feel vindictive.”

‘Wealthy but mad’

After serving his time, Mr Gill, described as a “wealthy but mad company director” went on to rebuild his fortune through a Leicester-based property management company, Whitehall Industrial Securities Ltd.

Following his death, his children - Jessica, 58, Marcus, 57, and Elizabeth, 55, - learned they had been cut out of their father’s millions, receiving just £5,000 each in legacies.

Norman’s will left £2m in “substantial pecuniary legacies” to extended family members, friends, assistants and carers.

The rest of his estate - estimated at around £4m - was given to the Norman Gill Charitable Trust to “benefit the people of the city and county of Leicester”.

His oldest child, Jessica Hicken, challenged his February 2018 will in the High Court at Birmingham, claiming it was “irrational”.

She said her dad “suffered a personality disorder diagnosed in 1979 which poisoned the natural affection for his children and grandchildren”, and was frail and vulnerable when his last will was executed.

He viewed himself ‘as the victim’

Judge Richard Williams however declared the will valid, concluding: “There are no circumstances which excite suspicion that the will did not represent Norman’s intentions at the time of execution”.

He highlighted medical evidence from a psychiatrist, who reported that Norman was neither mentally unwell nor in the grip of a personality disorder in his final years.

The judge told the court: “It is also clear to me that Norman lacked any understanding or insight of the emotional harm suffered by the children during their childhood.

“Rather he continued to view himself as the victim, as evidenced by the letter he sent to Marcus and his wife dated 12 August 2013, in which he complains of having received no help from the family following the marriage breakdown in 1979. At that time, the children were aged between ten and 13.

“Norman loved his children and was financially generous towards them, but exploited his financial wealth as a means of exerting control over his children…”

Mr Gill had a ruthless streak, was used to getting his own way, and could be “cruel and spiteful,” said the judge.

In an earlier 1996 will, Mr Gill left the “token” sum of just £5 to his ex-wife and murder conspiracy victim, Mary.

This was “in view of her vindictive attitude and negative actions from 1979 until her re-marriage, from which time she excommunicated herself completely from me, thus causing the healing of the rift with our children to be much more difficult.”

Mrs Hicken, now, 58, said she was left haunted by her childhood experiences living with a violent father, the court heard, with a psychiatrist noting: “She had a difficult childhood with a controlling, violent father, who hired a hitman to kill her mother and he was arrested for this and went to prison.”

The court heard Norman and his children had turbulent relationships in his final years, characterised by him abruptly terminating contact only to kickstart it later.

Despite those tensions, in 2015, he drew up a will which left legacies of £175,000 to each of his children, their partners, and his grandchildren - plus £1.4m earmarked for a family trust.

But relations soured terminally in the ensuing years and in October 2017 she wrote to her dad asking him to “cease all communication with me and my family”.

‘Unfair’, but not irrational

The case went before the High Court after the trustees of the Norman Gill Charitable Trust sought a declaration that the will was Norman’s last true will.

Mrs Hicken challenged it on the basis that her dad had lacked testamentary capacity in respect of the will, or did not know and approve of the will when he made it.

Ruling against her, Judge Williams said Norman’s decision to disinherit his children might be labelled “unfair,” but it was not irrational.

In his final months, he had developed a passion for chewing over how his legacy would be spent after his death, in particular costing the gift of a new £45,000 clock to Leicester City Council.

At a previous pre-trial hearing in February 2022, Mrs Hicken had already agreed a settlement with the trust for £700,000 of their share of her father’s wealth, contradicting her claim at the High Court.

With the judge having now accepted the will’s validity, the terms of the settlement should now take effect.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.