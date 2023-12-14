Property values rise over 30%, but your taxes won’t jump as high, county auditor says

Homeowners in Montgomery County are confused about a more than 30 percent increase in their property values.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz breaks down the tax increases homeowners can expect tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

The county auditor’s office said they’ve gotten 7,000 from people concerned the increase means their property taxes are going up that much too, but County Auditor Karl Keith said that isn’t the case and has spent the last few months trying to clear up the confusion.

While home property values have gone up about 34 percent in Montgomery County, Keith told News Center 7 that “does not mean a 34 percent increase in taxes.”

“The tax impact of all that is much, much less,” Keith said Thursday.



