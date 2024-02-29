Property values are on the rise in Wyandotte County. Here’s how much yours might go up

Following a trend of increasing property values in Wyandotte County over nearly a decade, homeowners can expect to see higher assessments from the appraiser’s office this year.

Official notices are being mailed out across the county on Friday. While the rise in appraisal values is not nearly as big as last year’s, everyone should expect to see a higher level for the baseline on which property tax bills will be calculated, said County Appraiser Matt Willard.

For residential properties, the median increase will be around 10%. Commercial properties are trending higher, Willard said, at a 13% median increase.

Reasons for property value increases, Willard said, include shortages of available housing, relative affordability within the Kansas City metro and more desirability to live in some neighborhoods.

“Different property types are going to trend differently based on basically what people are buying and selling for. So, we are still seeing increases this year. But not at the same rate we saw last year anywhere,” Willard said.

The appraisal process is governed by Kansas law. It is designed to align with what properties sell for on the real estate market, and the state audits all counties each year to see how closely those numbers match.

Since 2015, the county has seen property values rise each year. In 2023, there was a substantial increase of values — around 20% median increase, countywide — that quickly sparked concerns from residents about higher tax bills.

Median values represent the middle of the pack on each of those property classes, meaning about half will be under and half will be over that increase.

For the part of the appraiser’s office, Willard says the ultimate goal is to ensure equity in valuing properties across the county in compliance with state law.

“That’s making sure that everybody is paying at the same amount of market value,” Willard said, adding: “When we look at it, I think we’re pretty neutral as far as assessment ratios. And that is something we put a lot of time, effort and energy into.”

What does that mean for taxes?

The appraisals will affect 2024 property tax bills that go out later in the year.

But the increases don’t necessarily mean a revenue windfall for Wyandotte County. Area jurisdictions set their tax rates based on budgetary needs.

County Administrator David Johnston said Wednesday he expects another tough budget year for Wyandotte County. Officials have been raising concerns about the county’s finances.

Among them, Johnston, who is roughly a year in the role, said the county has regularly used reserve funds, which are supposed to be for unexpected costs or emergencies, to pay for basic operational expenses. And those reserves are running out.

“The budget challenges remain,” Johnston said. “Where we took the messages that we received last year from the public, from the Commission is that we have to really take a deep dive in how we’re doing things and kind of right the ship a little bit.”

Wyandotte County hired two outside firms to help with the budget this year, which may lead to cuts.

Another factor that may affect property taxes this year is a ballot measure to issue a $420 million bond for infrastructure projects at Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools. The bond money would pay for new construction for elementary and middle schools, gym additions at J.C. Harmon and F.L. Schlagle high schools and other major renovations.

Should voters approve the bond in May, which would be paid off over 30 years, the school district says its property tax levy will increase by 0.85%.

How to appeal property valuations

Willard, the county appraiser since 2022, said he hears from some residents who think that property valuations are inflated to match the needs of taxing districts like the Unified Government or the school district. But he said that’s not the case (and that’s illegal).

And, though it might sound counterintuitive, he said, the office wants those concerned about their valuations to file an appeal.

Physical inspections of homes are done at least once every six years. But, Willard noted, much can change over that time.

“Those appeals really are an opportunity for us to visit with the property owner, and get a good look at the house where that’s not always possible,” Willard said, adding: “It’s a worthwhile process, especially for folks that have never done it, or haven’t done it recently, just to make sure that we’re appraising what’s there.”

The deadline to appeal is March 30. The Wyandotte County Appraiser’s Office is hosting a series of community events next month to educate residents about the process and how to file appeals.

Upcoming community sessions:

Beatrice Lee Community Center, 10 a.m., March 2, 1310 N. 10th St., Kansas City, Kansas.

Eisenhower Recreation Center, 6 p.m., March 4, 2901 N. 72nd St., Kansas City, Kansas.

George Meyn Center, 6 p.m., March 6, 126 State Ave., Bonner Springs, Kansas.

Joe Amayo Community Center Gym, 6 p.m., March 11, 2810 Metropolitan Ave., Kansas City, Kansas.

Turner Recreation Center, 6 p.m., March 13, 831 S. 55th St., Kansas City, Kansas.

Piper USD 203 High School auditorium, 6 p.m., March 20, 4400 N. 107 St., Kansas City, Kansas.

Municipal Building Lobby, 5 p.m., March 25, 701 N. Seventh Street Trafficway, Kansas City, Kansas.