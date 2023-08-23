As property values soar, Ohio GOP chair blames Dems for 'soaking taxpayers'

Like many homeowners in Hamilton County, Green Township resident Alex Triantafilou received a letter from the auditor in the past week informing him that the value of his home went up dramatically.

Triantafilou, who is also the chairman of the Ohio Republican Party, blamed Democrats for "soaking taxpayers" after the latest reappraisals of people's homes.

The historic rise in property values has raised concerns people might have to pay more in property taxes.

But home values are soaring in counties controlled by both Republicans and Democrats.

What was said?

On Aug. 19, Triantafilou tweeted a picture of the letter from the auditor informing him of his home's value.

"Get one of these this week in Hamilton County?!? Sticker shock?" Triantafilou tweeted. "This is totally out of line with what our home is worth. Democrats in Hamilton County are soaking taxpayers. You’re going to pay so much more just to live in your own home. Vote accordingly."

After getting blowback online, Triantafilou Tuesday evening clarified that he wasn't blaming Democrats for the valuation process but for an increased tax burden.

"There might be an issue with reading comprehension among our (Hamilton County) Dem friends," Triantafilou tweeted Tuesday night. "I haven’t suggested that the process of valuation raised your taxes. I suggested that the increased tax burden you will see in this county after your valuation skyrockets is their fault. It is."

What are the facts?

Will the increased property values lead to an increased tax burden?

Triantafilou doesn't cite what specific increases in the tax burden he's referring to. While higher property values could mean higher taxes, a 32% increase in value in Hamilton County doesn't necessarily mean a 32% increase in property taxes. That will vary from area to area, each with different tax districts and rates.

And many property taxes do not go up with higher property values. Ohio law fixes many of the voted tax levies to bring in a set amount of money, meaning tax rates go down as home values get higher. For instance, the Hamilton County Zoo levy is set to bring in $7 million each year for animal care. The amount of revenue it brings in doesn't go up with additional home value.

Also of note, the five Hamilton Countywide tax levy increases in the past six years were approved by voters.

Home values are the result of market forces

Property values aren't controlled by a party or one elected official in a county. They are the result of market forces and negotiations between the county auditor and the Ohio tax commissioner, according to the Hamilton County auditor and state tax officials.

Overall, residential property values in Hamilton County rose 32% compared to three years ago in the reappraisal released by Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly on Aug. 16.

That tracks with real estate sites Zillow and Redfin, which reported slightly larger increases in home values over the past three years. The median home price in Hamilton County rose 37.5% from $200,000 in June 2020 to $275,000 in June 2023, according to Redfin. Zillow data also reported a 37% jump in home value in Cincinnati from July 2020 to July 2023.

"We work to make sure our values are as accurate as possible," Kelly, a Democrat, said. "Values are a reflection of the market. We know that around here and throughout the state, there has been a very robust real estate market over the past few years."

How the process works

Ohio law requires county auditors to do a comprehensive appraisal of property every six years using both market data and a visual look at each property from the outside. Every three years, county auditors must update home values using market data.

County auditors come up with a calculation for total property value that is sent to the state tax commissioner. The commissioner either approves the assessment or comes back with another figure. If a county auditor disagrees, he or she negotiates with the tax commissioner. The commissioner makes a final ruling.

In Butler County, for example, the county auditor wanted to appraise total property value at a 24% increase over the past three years. The state countered with 42%. The final approved valuation marked a 38% increase in property value.

Doesn't break down along party lines

It's not just Democratic counties that have soaring property values. More than 20 counties facing reappraisals this year in Ohio will see increases from 15% to 42%. Some lean to Republicans and some to Democrats.

Butler County, with a 38% increase in property values, is a Republican stronghold just north of Cincinnati. All countywide elected officials are Republicans. And former President Donald Trump won the county with 61% of the vote.

In Clermont County, a Republican-dominated county just east of Cincinnati, the county auditor has proposed a 23% increase in property values while the state countered with a 43% increase in value. That appraisal has yet to be determined.

Former Hamilton County Auditor Dusty Rhodes called Triantafilou's tweet a "cheap shot."

"You know reappraisals are controlled by the State Tax Commissioner who actually forced Butler County to raise values because they were too low," Rhodes tweeted.

A phone call to Triantafilou wasn't immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.

