'Prophet of Doom': Subway suspect left ranting video clues

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MICHAEL KUNZELMAN, MICHAEL SISAK and BERNARD CONDON
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • The Moniker
    Swedish singer
  • Frank James
    American outlaw, Confederate guerrilla, and train robber (1843-1915)

NEW YORK (AP) — Frank James posted dozens of videos ranting about race, violence and his struggles with mental illness. One stands out for its relative calm: A silent shot of a packed New York City subway car in which he raises his finger to point out passengers, one by one.

Even as police arrested James on Wednesday in the Brooklyn subway shooting that wounded 10 people, they were still searching for a motive from a flood of details about the 62-year-old Black man’s life.

An erratic work history. Arrests for a string of mostly low-level crimes. A storage locker with more ammo. And hours of rambling, bigoted, profanity-laced videos on his YouTube channel that point to a deep, simmering anger.

“This nation was born in violence, it’s kept alive by violence or the threat thereof, and it’s going to die a violent death,” says James in a video where he takes on the moniker “Prophet of Doom.”

After a 30-hour manhunt, James was arrested without incident after a tipster — thought by police to be James himself — said he could be found near a McDonald’s on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Mayor Eric Adams triumphantly proclaimed “We got him!” Police said their top priority was getting the suspect, now charged with a federal terrorism offense, off the streets as they investigate their biggest unanswered question: Why?

A prime trove of evidence, they said, is his YouTube videos. He seems to have opinions about nearly everything — racism in America, New York City’s new mayor, the state of mental health services, 9/11, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Black women.

A federal criminal complaint cited one in which James ranted about too many homeless people on the subway and put the blame on New York City’s mayor.

“What are you doing, brother?” he said in the video posted March 27. “Every car I went to was loaded with homeless people. It was so bad, I couldn’t even stand.”

James then railed about the treatment of Black people in an April 6 video cited in the complaint, saying, “And so the message to me is: I should have gotten a gun, and just started shooting.”

In a video posted a day before the attack, James criticizes crime against Black people and says things would only change if certain people were “stomped, kicked and tortured” out of their “comfort zone.”

Surveillance cameras spotted James entering the subway system turnstiles Tuesday morning, dressed as a maintenance or construction worker in a yellow hard hat and orange working jacket with reflective tape.

Police say fellow riders heard him say only “oops” as he set off one smoke grenade in a crowded subway car as it rolled into a station. He then set off a second smoke grenade and started firing, police said. In the smoke and chaos that ensued, police say James made his getaway by slipping into a R-train going the opposite direction and exited after the first stop.

Left behind at the scene was the gun, extended magazines, a hatchet, detonated and undetonated smoke grenades, a black garbage can, a rolling cart, gasoline and the key to a U-Haul van, police said.

That key led investigators to James, and clues to a life of setbacks and anger as he bounced among factory and maintenance jobs, got fired at least twice, moved among Milwaukee, Philadelphia, New Jersey and New York.

Investigators said James had 12 prior arrests in New York and New Jersey from 1990 to 2007, including for possession of burglary tools, criminal sex act, trespassing, larceny and disorderly conduct.

James had no felony convictions and was not prohibited from purchasing or owning a firearm. Police said the gun used in the attack was legally purchased at an Ohio pawn shop in 2011. A search of James' Philadelphia storage unit and apartment turned up at least two types of ammunition, including the kind used with an AR-15 assault-style rifle, a taser and a blue smoke cannister.

Police said James was born and raised in New York City. In his videos, he said he finished a machine shop course in 1983 then worked as a gear machinist at Curtiss-Wright, an aerospace manufacturer in New Jersey, until 1991 when he was he was hit by a one-two punch of bad news: He was fired from his job and, soon after, his father whom he had lived with in New Jersey died.

Records show James filed a complaint against the aerospace company in federal court soon after he lost his job alleging racial discrimination, but it was dismissed a year later by a judge. He says in one video, without offering specifics, that he “couldn’t get any justice for what I went through.”

A spokesperson for Curtiss-Wright didn’t immediately respond to a call seeking comment.

James describes going in and out of several mental health facilities, including two in the Bronx borough of New York City in the 1970s.

“Mr. Mayor, let me say to you I’m a victim of your mental health program in New York City,” James says in a video earlier this year, adding he is “full of hate, full anger and bitterness.”

James says he later was a patient at Bridgeway House, a mental health facility in New Jersey, although that could not be immediately confirmed. Messages left with the facility were not returned.

“My goal at Bridgeway in 1997 was to get off Social Security and go back to f------ work,” he says in a video, adding that he enrolled in a college and took a course in computer-aided design and manufacturing.

James says he eventually got a job at telecommunications giant Lucent Technologies in Parsippany, New Jersey, but says he ended up getting fired and returned to Bridgeway House, this time not as a patient but as an employee on the maintenance staff. A message seeking comment was sent to Lucent Technologies.

“I just want to work. I want to be a person that’s productive,” he said.

Touches of that earnest, struggling man showed up after James’ parked car was hit in Milwaukee. Eugene Yarbrough, pastor of Mt. Zion Wings of Glory Church of God in Christ next door to James’ apartment, said James was impressed that the pastor owned up to hitting the car. Neither James nor anyone else was there to see the accident. And James called him up to say so.

“I just couldn’t believe it would be him,” Yarbrough said. “But who knows what people will do?”

___

AP reporters Michael Balsamo in Washington, Deepti Hajela in New York, Claudia Lauer in Philadelphia, Todd Richmond in Madison, Wisconsin and Carrie Antlfinger in Milwaukee contributed to this report.

___

On Twitter follow Bernard Condon at twitter.com/bernardfcondon, Michael Sisak at twitter.com/mikesisak and Michael Kunzelman at twitter.com/Kunzelman75 and send confidential news tips by visiting https://www.ap.org/tips/.

Recommended Stories

  • USPS delivery resumes after attacks on mail carriers in California neighborhood

    The incidents happened in January, February and April. A postal service spokesperson said three mail carriers were attacked altogether.

  • Your waist should measure less than half your height, UK health officials say in new guidelines for preventing diabetes and hypertension

    UK health officials say maintaining a waist measurement less than half your height may help prevent high blood pressure, heart disease, and stroke.

  • Blame Trump? Jury hears that defense at Capitol riot trial

    Mentions of Donald Trump have been rare at the first few trials for people charged with storming the U.S. Capitol, but that has changed: The latest Capitol riot defendant to go on trial is blaming his actions on the former president and his false claims about a stolen election. Dustin Byron Thompson, an Ohio man charged with stealing a coat rack from the Capitol, doesn't deny that he joined the mob on Jan. 6, 2021. Describing Trump as a man without scruples or integrity, defense attorney Samuel Shamansky said the former president engaged in a “sinister” plot to encourage Thompson and other supporters to “do his dirty work.”

  • EXPLAINER: Why the term 'genocide' matters in Ukraine war

    When President Joe Biden declares Russia's Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn't just another strong word. Calling a campaign that's aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. In comments Tuesday, Biden accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of trying to “wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian.”

  • Heal Thyself: Most who tear Achilles tendon can skip surgery

    You land and hear a pop: you’ve torn your Achilles tendon. The Achilles tendon, which connects the muscles in the back of the calf to the heel bone, is the most commonly torn tendon in the body. In the biggest-ever study investigating which treatment is best, scientists in Norway tracked 526 patients — mostly men with an average age of 39 — who ripped their Achilles tendon.

  • Army's suicide crisis in Alaska spurs bipartisan call for action

    Members of Congress demanded answers for the Army's shortage lack of mental health counselors in Alaska, a key finding of USA TODAY investigation.

  • Gates says chances of Russia using chemical or nuclear weapons ‘pretty low’

    Former U.S. Secretary of Defense Robert Gates said the odds of Russian President Vladimir Putin deploying chemical and nuclear weapons in his war on Ukraine are low, despite warnings coming from the White House and elsewhere. A chemical watchdog group is currently investigating Ukrainian claims that Russia used a chemical weapon in the port city…

  • Divers recover Navy plane that crashed off Virginia coast

    Navy divers have recovered an aircraft that crashed last month in the water off the Eastern Shore near the Virginia-Maryland line, killing one sailor. The E-2D Hawkeye was conducting routine flight operations in the vicinity of Wallops Island, Virginia, when it went down around 7:30 p.m. on March 30, a Navy spokesperson said. One of the three sailors on the plane died in the crash, while the other two were rescued by Maryland State Police, who found them injured and on top of the partly submerged wreck.

  • Biden says Russia is committing 'genocide' in Ukraine

    President Biden said the atrocities committed by Russia in Ukraine amounted to "genocide," marking the first time he has leveled the accusation against Putin.

  • Biden: Russia war is genocide, trying to 'wipe out' Ukraine

    President Joe Biden now says Russia's war in Ukraine amounts to genocide, accusing President Vladimir Putin of trying to “wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian." Last week, Biden stopped short of saying Russia's actions amounted to genocide. At an earlier event Tuesday in Menlo, Iowa, addressing spiking energy prices caused by the war, Biden had implied that he thought Putin was carrying out genocide against Ukraine, but offered no details.

  • The suspect in the NYC subway mass shooting called in the tip that led to his capture, reports say

    Frank James, 62, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection to a mass shooting in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, officials announced.

  • Girl waiting to see Easter bunny hit by gunfire allegedly aimed by store owner at shoplifters

    Marqel Cockrell, 20, allegedly fled the scene after shooting and was later arrested by Nevada Highway Patrol

  • Police in Michigan  release videos of fatal police shooting of Patrick Lyoya

    Grand Rapids Police Department in Michigan is expected to release several videos on Wednesday of the fatal police shooting of Patrick Lyoya.

  • Ireland Baldwin hits back at critics of her recent cosmetic procedure

    Ireland Baldwin hits back at critics of her recent cosmetic procedure

  • Germany demands Mali stop working with Russian security contractors

    German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock pressed Mali on Wednesday to move towards fair elections and cease working with Russian military contractors if it wants to fully reactivate the European Union's training of the country's armed forces. The EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said on Monday the bloc will halt part of its training of Mali's armed forces, citing a lack of guarantees from Malian authorities that Russian military contractors would not interfere in the work. Mali's transitional government, which took power in a 2020 military coup, is battling Islamist militants and has enlisted the help of private military contractors belonging to Russia's Wagner Group.

  • 9-year-old girl shot while waiting to see Easter Bunny at California mall; store owner arrested

    A 9-year-old girl is in stable condition after a shooting Tuesday night at the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville, a sheriff's official said.

  • Elderly man, 79, set on fire in Honolulu Chinatown

    Police are searching for a suspect accused of setting an elderly man on fire in Honolulu’s Chinatown on Tuesday morning. The attack, which was captured by a surveillance camera, occurred at the Chinatown Cultural Plaza in the 100 block of N. Beretania Street at around 8 a.m. Honolulu police are searching for a suspect who allegedly set an elderly man on fire in Chinatown on Tuesday morning.

  • 17 L.A. gangs have sent out crews to follow and rob city's wealthiest, LAPD says

    L.A. gangs are sending out crews to prey on the mega-rich, targeting people leaving luxury boutiques, restaurants, and nightclubs, the LAPD said.

  • ESPN Publishes Investigative Report On Late Penn State Linebacker's Serial Rapes

    A new investigative report published by ESPN examines the potential role Penn State may have played in a former football player's serial rapes and murder. Penn State faced scrutiny when retired football coach Jerry Sandusky was accused of sexually abusing 10 boys over a 15-year period. Now, ESPN’s in-depth expose, written by Tom Junod and Paula Lavigne, tells the lesser-known story of Penn State linebacker Todd Hodne, who was accused of raping several women - and eventually killing another - in

  • Woman steals nearly $1,000 worth of purses from TJ Maxx, police say

    Police have their hands full looking for a woman who stole nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise from a Memphis store.