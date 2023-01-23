PropNex Limited's (SGX:OYY) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Most readers would already be aware that PropNex's (SGX:OYY) stock increased significantly by 18% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on PropNex's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for PropNex is:

57% = S$62m ÷ S$108m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every SGD1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated SGD0.57 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

PropNex's Earnings Growth And 57% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that PropNex has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 6.5% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Under the circumstances, PropNex's considerable five year net income growth of 32% was to be expected.

When you consider the fact that the industry earnings have shrunk at a rate of 5.2% in the same period, the company's net income growth is pretty remarkable.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if PropNex is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is PropNex Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

PropNex has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 71%, meaning the company only retains 29% of its income. This implies that the company has been able to achieve high earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Moreover, PropNex is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of four years of paying a dividend. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 76%. However, PropNex's future ROE is expected to decline to 38% despite there being not much change anticipated in the company's payout ratio.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with PropNex's performance. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

