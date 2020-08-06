Proportion of COVID-19 contacts reached by English tracing scheme falls

LONDON (Reuters) - The proportion of the contacts of positive COVID-19 cases reached by England's test and trace system fell in its latest week, the health ministry said, adding that the decline was partly due to local health protection teams handling outbreaks.

The Department of Health said 4,642 positive cases were transferred to the system in the week to 29 July, of whom 79.4% were reached and asked to provide their contacts.

Some 19,150 people were identified as coming into close contact with someone who had tested positive and of these 72.4% were reached and asked to self-isolate, it said, a decrease from 76.2% in the previous week.





