Proposal calls for closures of Green Ridge, Mountain View youth centers

Nov. 19—CUMBERLAND — News that a state proposal would close the Green Ridge Youth Center in Flintstone is surprising and disappointing, Allegany County Board of Commissioners President Jake Shade said Thursday.

Citing population, demographics and location, the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services plans to close the 30-bed Green Ridge center in fiscal 2027, as well as the six-bed Mountain View facility in Swanton in Garrett County.

In its upcoming Capital Improvement Plan, the Department of Juvenile Services proposes a major realignment that would include expansion of the existing Cheltenham Youth Detention Center and construction of a new co-ed treatment facility on the campus in Prince George's County.

"I think there's a need for (Green Ridge) and it's a well-run facility," Shade said.

While Allegany County doesn't gain revenue from the center, its closing would impact local employees of the facility, he said.

Shade expects local delegates to discuss the plan with juvenile services officials.

"It's definitely going to be a conversation," he said. "We have some time to work on this."

The Department of Juvenile Services via press release said staff affected by the realignment will have "the opportunity to transfer into other critical roles within the department, including residential and community-based positions."

Additionally, the realignment provides the department access to a larger and more diverse labor pool for future recruitment, the release stated.

According to the Department of Juvenile Services website, the Green Ridge Forestry Camp for Boys opened in 1955 and was originally operated by the State Department of Public Welfare in cooperation with the State Department of Forests and Parks.

The camp was renamed Green Ridge Youth Center in 1977.

"GRYC currently serves up to 40 male youth who have been ordered by the courts to receive treatment services," the website states. "The treatment program serves male youth primarily between the ages of 14 and 18 and typically lasts six to nine months. GRYC provides dietary, medical, educational and counseling services as well as space for recreation. In addition to receiving services, youth residing at GYRC attend school in the facility year round, five days a week for six hours a day."

Mountain View is an all-female committed program, the website states.

Considerations that led to the new multi-year plan include frequent complaints from families in central, eastern and southern areas of the state that say Western Maryland is too far from their homes, Department of Juvenile Services Communications Director Eric Solomon said Thursday.

"It's a win-win for the state, the staff, youth and families," he said of the realignment proposal. "We'll be able to provide better treatment in more modernized facilities."

Backbone Mountain Youth Center, also in Swanton, is planned to remain open, Solomon said.

Garrett Children's Center in Lonaconing is closed due to low population, but could reopen if needed, he said.

Population of all Department of Juvenile Services facilities has been on the decline for years, Solomon said.

"It just continues to drop," he said. "It's a national trend."

Possible reasons include COVID-19 and how it forced judges to take a close look at who should and should not be in the facilities.

"A lot of things play into these numbers," Solomon said.

He also talked of the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act and said the department in the future might house more youths tried as adults.

The proposed realignment also calls for the closure of the 42-bed Thomas J.S. Waxter Children's Center in Laurel in 2022, and the 57-bed Alfred D. Noyes Children's Center in Rockville in 2025.

"This realignment is about consolidating our resources, investing in our programs, and getting our young men and women closer to home," Department of Juvenile Services Secretary Sam Abed said via the press release. "I am grateful for our hardworking and dedicated staff, and I am pleased to report this plan will result in no layoffs."

