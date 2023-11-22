Proposal to extend SF parking meter hours dropped

TechCrunch

Sam Altman is returning to OpenAI as its chief executive, the high-profile AI startup said Wednesday, capping an intense five days of discussions, debates and convincing following the sudden dismissal of Altman from the startup he co-founded. OpenAI, which is the most valuable U.S. startup, said it has reached an "agreement in principle" for Altman's return. Bret Taylor, Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo will be part of the new initial board at the AI startup, it said.