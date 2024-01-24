Proposal for limited building moratorium to address traffic woes fails in Collier County

Traffic backs up at Immokalee Road and I-75 in Naples on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.

An idea to impose a year-long moratorium designed to curb or slow development in parts of eastern Collier County has run out of gas.

On Tuesday, the county commission had an hours-long public hearing on the proposal by Commissioner Burt Saunders.

Concerned about the growing traffic from larger residential and commercial developments, he wanted to put a temporary hold on new applications for rezonings, or site-specific land use changes on rural estates zoned property along Immokalee and Vanderbilt Beach roads, east of Interstate 75.

After dozens of residents spoke in favor of the proposal, Saunders motioned to advertise and bring back an ordinance for consideration at a future board meeting, but it met with silence and died for a lack of a second.

Commissioners received hundreds of emails in support of the moratorium. However, the other commissioners questioned the purpose and effect of pumping the brakes on new zoning and land use change applications, especially in a limited area, saying it wouldn't really do anything to help alleviate traffic.

In explaining his opposition, Commissioner Bill McDaniel said he had a number of concerns about the proposal, including the risk of facing lawsuits from unhappy property owners, or developers.

"I don't want to purposely walk into litigation," he said.

Collier County Commissioner Bill McDaniel speaks during the “Topping Out” ceremony at the Great Wolf Lodge South Florida in Naples on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

The moratorium would have applied along Immokalee Road from I-75 to Oil Well Road and along Vanderbilt Beach Road from I-75 east to its end.

Vocal opponents included the Naples Area Board of Realtors and the Collier Building Industry Association, which saw it as more of a problem than a solution, potentially putting a crimp on the development of much-needed affordable housing.

Earlier: Traffic woes: Collier County commissioner pitches moratorium on larger developments out east

More like this: I-75 or US 41? A commuter from Fort Myers who works in Naples states her case

Jamie French, the county's department head for growth management, told commissioners the proposal would have impacted 57 parcels, and nearly 217 acres of land, some of which is already under common ownership. Developers could have still assembled land, during the pause, for larger projects.

After the vote, Saunders said: "I'm disappointed in the outcome. But we'll move on."

He said his objective was two-fold: To relay the county commission isn't going to automatically approve higher-density projects, and to give the county time to address what he sees as a loophole that allows developers to chip away at the county's Growth Management Plan, one application at a time, through amendments that allow increased density and intensity on combined residential lots, especially for multifamily affordable housing.

"We need to send a message that our zoning is important," Saunders said. "That we are not a rubber stamp."

Promises not to 'rubber stamp' development

With or without a moratorium, Commission Chairman Chris Hall said he, for one, wouldn't be rubber stamping anything.

"The real message is the truth," he said. "The Bible says that we owe no man anything but love, and that's it. We don't owe them a rezoning."

Other commissioners said they too consider each application based on its merits.

Saunders acknowledged the moratorium wasn't going to help the existing traffic snarls, but suggested it could keep them from getting much worse, giving the county time to come up with more immediate solutions to address congestion.

"It's not a cure all," he said. "It's just a piece."

Burt L. Saunders, Collier County Commissioner District 3, attended the Town Hall. A FEMA Town Hall was held on Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022, at the Collier County Commission Chambers. There were other remote sites as well as it was live streamed. Collier residents were given a chance to ask questions.

He disputed McDaniel's claims that the moratorium would spur lawsuits, as it would be temporary, and the county attorney raised no such concerns about a "liability issue."

If the ordinance had been enacted, Saunders pointed out the affected owners would still have been able to develop their property under the existing Growth Management Plan.

After his motion failed, Saunders made another one, which – unlike the first – found unanimous support, with a bit of tweaking by McDaniel, who seconded it. It directed county staff to expedite and find funding for several long-planned projects and to consider new strategies that could help alleviate the congestion on Immokalee and Vanderbilt Beach roads, including myriad proposals made by frustrated residents during the hearing.

Commitments to accelerate transportation improvements

One of the biggest projects commissioners want to speed up is the construction of a diverging diamond interchange at the intersection of Immokalee Road and I-75. The project would allow opposing directions of traffic to temporarily cross to the left side of the road, improving flow. It must be coordinated with the Florida Department of Transportation.

Trinity Scott, head of the county's transportation management services, told commissioners the project's estimated price tag came in at $40 million, but she would go back to the Department of Transportation and ask it to 'sharpen its pencil," to see if design-build costs could be reduced, and if the project can be moved up on the agency's priority list.

The project could be built sooner, if the county can provide or identify other funding for it, which is what staff will be working on and bringing back to commissioners.

"Our team is really good at going out and finding grant money," Scott said, matter-of-factly.

Often, she said, the Department of Transportation will partially or fully reimburse counties when they advance money, or find money itself when pressed for it. She noted the diverging diamond interchange had been on the county's priority list for more than five years.

Since Saunders asked about other ways to improve traffic flow a few months ago, staff has been brainstorming ideas. One of them is to rebid an intersection improvement project at Vanderbilt Beach Road and Logan Boulevard, which was put on hold after the initial bids came in too high last year, Scott said.

There might be a "better bidding environment," to do it now, she said.

One of the most impactful improvements will come with the widening of I-75, from Golden Gate Parkway to Corkscrew Road, from six to eight lanes, which is part of the state's Moving Florida Forward Infrastructure Initiative, but the county doesn't have control over it. The project will add one additional general-use lane in the northbound and southbound directions. Construction is expected to start in fall of 2027, with the recent announcement of state funding for it.

The widening should be "an immense help to Immokalee Road," Scott said, as it should help alleviate the 15-mile backups often seen on I-75 during rush hour in the evenings, traveling north from Collier into Lee County, due to bottlenecks that spill over onto local roads.

A shortage of affordable housing in Collier has led to longer commutes for many workers who must live elsewhere.

Disappointment over decision on moratorium

The commission's decision not to impose a moratorium came as a big disappointment to the many residents who argued and pleaded for it, including Mary Tatigian, a registered nurse and president and founder of Quiet Florida, who lives in Golden Gate Estates. When she sits in her home, she now hears traffic she didn't three years ago, which has spoiled her once quiet rural way of life.

"Such a shame," she said of the rejected proposal. "Naples is being destroyed."

She added: "Next step vote out commissioners who are not looking out for residents."

At the hearing, she spoke of the need for a moratorium to help maintain a healthy community, and the quality of life for residents, who live off and rely on the increasingly congested roads to get around, including visits to the doctor.

"The angst is palpable out on the roads with traffic congestion," she said. "Neighborhoods are being destroyed to put apartments in where single-family homes are. Not a conducive environment for well-being."

She feels county commissioners have been a rubber stamp for large projects, especially when they include affordable housing, and it needs to stop.

"The problem is too much growth," Tatigian said. "And not very well planned. We do not have enough infrastructure."

As for solutions, she said, the county should open up Everglades Boulevard to I-75.

A multi-vehicle crash Feb. 3, 2020, shut down part of eastbound Vanderbilt Beach Road. Florida Highway Patrol was on the scene investigating the wreck and directing traffic.

Other speakers suggested everything from changing the synchronization of lights to stepping up traffic enforcement, with so many drivers blocking intersections, passing ambulances and running red lights trying to get ahead of each other, and too often leading to serious accidents.

Monica Fish, a resident of Golden Gate Estates for 16 years, urged commissioners to do something to address the traffic problems now. She said she works in Central Florida and needs a rosary whenever she travels on Immokalee Road, especially when driving home late at night.

She was one of the speakers advocating for more traffic enforcement.

"I'm scared for my life," she said. "Absolutely scared."

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Collier County idea to address traffic woes with moratorium fizzles