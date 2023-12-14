New proposal would put stadium tax on ballot before Royals pick a site or sign a lease

The chairman of the Jackson County Legislature has introduced legislation that would have voters deciding in April whether to renew the countywide 3/8-cent stadiums sales tax for 40 years.

The county has yet to negotiate new leases with either the Chiefs of the Royals, which means chairman DaRon McGee’s proposed ordinance is unprecedented. The current leases were signed before the sales tax went to voters when it was initially enacted in 2006.

McGee did not immediately respond to requests for comment. He‘s the sole sponsor on the proposed ordinance on the agenda posted Thursday afternoon for Monday’s weekly meeting of the county legislature.

It called for holding a special election on April 2, 2024, asking voters to approve a measure “authorizing Jackson County to impose a countywide sales tax of three-eighths of one percent for a period of forty years, for the purpose of constructing stadium park improvements to retain the Kansas City Royals and Kansas City Chiefs sports teams in Jackson County, Missouri.”

The Royals want voters to decide on a sales tax renewal in April, but it was unclear Thursday whether they supported McGee’s approach to go for one before any arrangements have been agreed to on how the money raised by the tax would be spent.

The deadline for getting something on the April ballot is in late January. A majority of the nine-member county legislature would have to approve any ballot issue by then.

County Executive Frank White Jr., who is negotiating the lease agreements, would almost certainly veto McGee’s ordinance as it stands. It then take six votes to override it.

McGee has not previously given any indication that he planned to introduce such an ordinance.

The Royals announced in August that they had narrowed down their preferences for the site of a new $1 billion stadium to the East Village area in downtown Kansas City and a site in North Kansas City. But most of the focus has been on the East Village and another site downtown in the East Crossroads.

If the Royals leave Kauffman Stadium, the Chiefs have said they would like to stay at Arrowhead Stadium and build other amenities at the sports complex. Neither team has threatened to leave the Kansas City area, but members of the public and legislator Manny Abarca have raised that possibility as reasons for haste in putting a measure on the ballot.

White has said the county needs to take time to get a good deal for the taxpayers in any lease renewal.

He did not immediately respond to requests for comment about McGee’s proposed ordinance.