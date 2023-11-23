A new proposal to regulate E-scooters in OKC has been put on hold. Why?

A proposal to further regulate electric scooters by bringing Oklahoma City restrictions in line with state law will now have to wait, police say.

The ordinance on new "E-scooter" regulations, for which the Oklahoma City Council was previously expected to vote during Thanksgiving week, was stricken from the agenda on both Tuesday and Nov. 7 — dates the city leaders had originally scheduled to hold public hearings about the proposal.

Supported by local police and the city's traffic commission, the ordinance would have revised Oklahoma City's definition of a "motorized scooter" to conform with state law and would have banned people from below the age of 16 from using E-scooters.

But now, Oklahoma City officials are saying the proposal will be reintroduced at a later date.

“The ordinance was stricken because some discrepancies with state law were found so they want to work on it and bring it back,” City Clerk Amy Simpson said in an email Wednesday.

Although this ordinance had been specifically stricken from the docket, it is not uncommon for city councilmembers to defer, or postpone, an agenda item in the interest of allowing more time to work on it before a formal vote. When asked if the proposal would be changed much when it comes back up, OKC police Capt. Valerie Littlejohn told The Oklahoman it was “probably too early to say.”

Rental companies tout E-scooters for their affordability and convenience, but they are also a source of frustration for downtown pedestrians and business owners alike, who've often complained about the police's inability to effectively regulate their riders.

Last year, police asked business owners in the downtown area about issues they were experiencing with the E-scooters. According to a survey conducted by Downtown OKC Partnership, most business owners believe E-scooters should not be allowed on sidewalks and should be more strictly regulated.

