Proposal to remove guns in mental health crises meets opposition at Kentucky hearing

Survivors of the Old National Bank shooting attended a hearing Dec. 15, 2023, in Kentucky's Capitol about a proposed bill that would temporarily transfer firearms from people in a mental health crisis.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Survivors of the Old National Bank shooting sat silently in support of mental health awareness during an hourlong discussion about guns and mental health, a green scarf tied around each of their necks.

Months after multiple mass shootings in Louisville and following testimony from a Second Amendment-supporting, gun-owning survivor of a mass shooting, a bill to temporarily transfer firearms from people in a mental health crisis met opposition during a hearing Friday before the Joint Interim Committee on Judiciary.

State Sen. Whitney Westerfield, R-Crofton, will introduce the Crisis Aversion and Rights Retention bill in the legislative season that starts Jan. 2. Sen. David Yates, D-Louisville, told The Courier Journal last month he will sign on to the bill as a co-sponsor. Yates was not in attendance Friday.

"I don’t claim to have a perfect solution," Westerfield told the committee Friday. "But I hope to get your feedback and input and figure out where I can make this better. And if we're never going to get somewhere you’re comfortable with that’s fine too, but I feel compelled to try .... This is a tough one and we were reminded of that just this April."

On April 10, a gunman opened fire in downtown Louisville at Old National Bank, where five people were killed – Thomas Elliott, James Tutt Jr., Juliana Farmer, Joshua Barrick and Deana Eckert – and six were injured and survived.

Sitting in the crowd were two survivors: Julie Andersen and Dana Mitchell, as well as the families of three victims: Elliott's wife, Maryanne; Tutt's wife and son, Karen and Andrew; as well as Barrick's brother, Jeff.

Westerfield presented two versions of the bill to the committee, and where guns would be held is still undetermined.

The issue was the first of four heard during a hearing that saw a crowd so large the main committee room was at capacity 10 minutes after the statehouse opened at 8:30 a.m. That crowd also filled two overflow rooms.

More than 200 of the people in attendance were members of Whitney/Strong, an organization dedicated to reducing gun violence by advocating for responsible gun ownership. Whitney/Strong was created after Louisville native Whitney Austin was shot 12 times during a mass shooting at a bank headquarters in Cincinnati in 2018.

Austin testified about her story and the mental health issues of the gunmen who shot her.

"We know the misuse of firearms is not tied to law-abiding, mentally well gun owners," Austin said. "CARR was not created for them. CARR was created to surgically identify the small subset of gun owners — including those in lawful possession of a firearm — who are on the brink of using their guns to harm themselves or others. ...

"It's designed to get gun owners back to a place where gun ownership is safe by hitting the pause button long enough to get them the help that they need."

Jeffersontown Police Chief Rick Sanders, a member of law enforcement for four decades, also testified since the bill would require a law enforcement official to file a petition with a district court for a temporary CARR order.

"This (bill) is not a gun problem," Sanders said. "This is a mental health issue and we have to address it."

Just like in 2019, when a different version of the bill was heard by the committee, the idea was strongly opposed by some members of the Republican legislature.

Rep. Savannah Maddox, R-Dry Ridge, called the bill a "violation" of constitutional rights.

"We must fervently resist any effort to pass gun control legislation and put a stop to ineffective policies that put innocent citizens in harm's way," Maddox said.

Applause could be heard in the main committee room from one of the overflow rooms.

Rep. Jason Nemes, R-Louisville, also said multiple times that the bill is "taking away constitutional rights."

"This bill takes away a constitutional right from a citizen based on the prediction that they might commit a crime in the future," Nemes said.

But Rep. Pamela Stevenson, a Louisville Democrat who lost a bid for attorney general in 2023, said "with every right, there is a responsibility."

"We’ve got to be brave enough to not let people just die willy-nilly," Stevenson said. "There are a lot of dead citizens that were law-abiding citizens because we’re not taking action. ...

"We are the ones that were appointed and we can no longer hide under the guise of it’s abridging my constitutional rights. Because everything we do in this life contends for the greater good, and making sure that everyone has the same right of life, liberty and property."

The crowd in the committee room began to applaud before a reminder came from the assistant chair that no show of support was allowed.

When the committee hearing ended and more than a dozen journalists huddled around to ask questions, two of Kentucky's newest mass shooting survivors huddled behind a now-veteran one with more than 2,500 mass shootings in between.

"I'm sorry," Austin said quietly. "I'm sorry you even had to be here at all."

Stephanie Kuzydym is an investigative reporter. She can be reached at skuzydym@courier-journal.com. Follow her for updates at @stephkuzy.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: CARR gun bill meets opposition in Kentucky legislative hearing