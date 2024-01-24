Proposal would repeal liquor license restrictions on Broadway, Washington Street, Olde Main

GREEN BAY - Initial steps have been taken to consider a repeal of decades-old liquor license moratoriums in place for much of Green Bay’s central city, but not the city's oldest, most well-known ban on saloons.

Council members Brian Johnson and Randy Scannell submitted to the Policy and Protection Committee a joint request to repeal license moratoriums in place on Broadway, part of Washington Street and the Olde Main Street business district.

The repeals would undo restrictions enacted in the 1990s and 2000s. The topic has come up periodically in recent years and resurfaced after staff in the City Clerk's office approached Johnson and Scannell about their interest in introducing the repeals to save staff time and eliminate some red tape for business owners. At best, proponents say it could help spur business development in Green Bay's central city business districts.

“The hope is it will spur growth and development,” Scannell said. “It seems to be inhibiting (development) and that’s not what we want.”

The repeals would not impact the city’s oldest liquor license prohibition, though. More on that later.

Here’s what to know.

Green Bay bar restrictions at issue date back almost 30 years

The Green Bay City Council enacted resolutions to limit the number of bars that could get a liquor license anywhere on Broadway in 1997, in the 200 block of North Washington Street in 1998 and in the Olde Main Street business district in 2007.

The limitations aimed to combat a high concentration of bars in the areas and their impact on public safety and welfare.

The resolutions capped the number of licensed bars at their existing levels, made exceptions for restaurants, and allowed the City Council to override the limitation by request.

Shoppers browse stalls and food trucks at the Farmers Market on Broadway on July 12, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis.

Clerk: Repeal OK with local Tavern League, Green Bay Police, others

City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys discussed the repeal with Green Bay Police, the city's legal department, the downtown business districts and the Brown County Tavern League. All backed the repeal.

Jeffreys said the repeal would enable staff in the clerk's office to complete license reviews quicker.

Moratoriums address conditions that no longer exist

Almost 30 years ago, Broadway, for example, was better known for its rowdy bars and sex shops. Now, it’s known for its boutiques, cafes, new housing, murals, events and farmers market. The concerns about public safety have waned.

Scannell said the license moratoriums helped when enacted, but noted those conditions don’t exist anymore.

“It’s outlived its usefulness,” Scannell said.

Jeffreys said, for example, that police now meet with new bar owners to review security plans and systems before they open, which identifies potential concerns early. And Johnson noted the city can enact new moratoriums if new problems arise.

Moratoria now another 'hurdle' for small business owners

Johnson, who also works as On Broadway’s executive director, said the moratoriums have become an added delay for business owners. He also said in his six years on the City Council, the board repeatedly overrides the license moratoria and issues new liquor licenses to new bars that request an exemption.

“Now’s the right time to eliminate that hurdle for those small business owners,” Johnson said.

Jeff Mirkes, executive director of Downtown Green Bay Inc. and Olde Main Inc., said liquor licenses are in short supply, making it difficult for tavern operators to swarm an area and create the sorts of public safety concerns the moratoria wanted to avoid. Based on its population, Green Bay can issue 172 liquor licenses for bars and restaurants to serve beer, wine and hard alcohol. Jeffreys said all are in use currently.

“With the limit on the number of licenses available, we don’t see this as being an issue anymore,” Mirkes said. “It’s removing one layer of potential challenges when there are good, quality operators out there.”

Brian Johnson is a Green Bay City Council member and executive director of On Broadway Inc.

What are the next steps?

The city’s Policy and Protection Committee on Monday evening unanimously approved Johnson and Scannell's request.

Now, the measure goes to the Green Bay City Council for consideration and action. The City Council's next meeting is at 6 p.m. Feb. 6.

Green Bay’s oldest liquor license moratorium dates back to 1895, but not affected by repeal

Ever wondered why no bars opened west of Broadway?

The answer is the city’s oldest liquor license prohibition, one that’s not included or impacted by this current repeal request, but remains in effect 129 years later.

The cities of Fort Howard (west side of the Fox River) and Green Bay (east side of the Fox) in 1895 agreed to merge. Fort Howard residents at the time approved a provision in the charter ordinance that banned saloons west of Broadway. The ban remains in effect and would require much more than a simple resolution to repeal.

The ban was amended once, in 2004, when city residents who live in the old Fort Howard boundaries approved a referendum to allow licenses to be issued to hotels and restaurants in business and industrial districts.

