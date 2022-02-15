Proposal to retry hundreds of Oregon inmates gets tentative bipartisan support

Miniature State of Oregon flags are displayed in the Senate floor in the Capitol in Salem, Ore. on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.

A bill that would allow individuals convicted by nonunanimous juries to appeal for post-conviction relief was limited by amendments in committee Monday in a rare display of bipartisan support around this contentious issue.

Three amendments added to Senate Bill 1511 limited the pool of who could apply for post-conviction relief within one year of the bill going into effect to those who are still in custody and excluded those who were convicted of a crime against a person under 18 years of age.

The latter of the amendments was proposed by Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend, and praised by Democrats on the committee.

"This amendment helps me be more comfortable" supporting the bill, Sen. Sara Gelser Blouin​, D-Corvallis, said.

"I think (this amendment) is really important," Sen. James Manning Jr., D-Eugene, said.

The amendment came out of concern from lawmakers and members of the public that children would be forced to re-testify about painful experiences.

The other amendment came from the committee itself. It proposes to:

Limit who could apply for post-conviction relief to those still in custody and serving a sentence for conviction by a nonunanimous jury.

Outlined the process for applying for relief.

Directed $6 million to the Department of Justice, district attorney offices and community-based organizations for providing support to crime victims.

Increased the burden proof for establishing a verdict was nonunanimous from a "preponderance of evidence" to "clear and convincing" evidence.

The third amendment added to the bill was described as a technical fix.

Concern about convictions

In 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that guilty verdicts by nonunanimous juries violate the U.S. Constitution.

At the time, Oregon was the only state to allow such verdicts. Jury decisions of 10-2 and 11-1 could result in conviction on all felony cases except for murder and aggravated murder.

When the decision came down, the verdicts of at least 370 Oregonians were put into various stages of review. That doesn't include any that could be impacted by SB 1511; the Supreme Court decision only applied to cases still on appeal.

SB 1511 would apply retroactively. Potentially hundreds of cases could be appealed.

For that reason, the bill is still considered "terrible" by the Senate Republican office. It believes it creates an "unnecessary opportunity" for criminals to be released from prison.

Republican leadership has said the bill is part of a Democratic "pro-criminal" agenda this session. Those in support of the bill contend it is a matter of equity — not acting would leave convictions in place that are now considered unconstitutional.

But at least in committee, Republican senators thanked their Democratic colleagues for the changes to SB 1511, although they all voted "no" on moving the bill forward to the budget-writing Joint Ways and Means Committee.

"This bill is much improved by the amendments," Sen. Kim Thatcher, R-Keizer, said.

Sen. Dennis Linthicum, R-Klamath Falls, voiced concern about the speed at which the bill was amended, and with relatively limited public input, but said he "very well may" support the bill on the floor.

"I love the fact that we moved from preponderance of evidence to clear and convincing. I think that is one of the best parts of it," he said.

Compromise doesn't satisfy all

The amendments did cause some consternation among supporters of the bill.

Aliza Kaplan, director of the Criminal Justice Reform Clinic at Lewis & Clark Law School, testified in support of SB 1511 during public hearings earlier this month.

In an interview Monday, Kaplan said she is now concerned about the bill excluding those convicted of a crime involving a person under the age of 18.

Kaplan said she understands how difficult it is to go back to old cases, for victims, attorneys and those convicted of the crime. But, she said, it feels like the Legislature is now cherry-picking who gets to have their constitutional rights restored.

“Everyone deserves some kind of relief, and that is not what this bill is," Kaplan said. "Will it help a lot of people? I sure hope so."

Reporter Connor Radnovich covers the Oregon Legislature and state government. Contact him at cradnovich@statesmanjournal.com or 503-399-6864, or follow him on Twitter at @CDRadnovich.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Bill to retry Oregon inmates gets tentative bipartisan support