Proposal would sanction former West Deptford municipal court judge

TRENTON - An attorney accused of violating ethical standards while serving as a municipal judge has agreed to a potential discipline.

Guy W. Killen could face a sanction ranging between public reprimand and public censure for his alleged offenses as a judge in West Deptford, a court filing says.

The proposed range is included in an agreement between Killen and Maureen Bauman, disciplinary counsel for the state Supreme Court's Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct.

Killen, who could not be reached for immediate comment, is accused of violating judicial rules in his handling of a search warrant in West Deptford in August 2020.

A four-count complaint in May 2021 alleged Killen failed to recuse himself from a case involving the adult son of former West Deptford Mayor David Shields Sr., who had voted on three occasions for Killen's judicial appointment.

Killen issued a temporary restraining order against the son, David Shields Jr., who was staying at his father's home in the wake of a domestic incident.

But among other alleged violations, the judge amended a warrant to prevent the search and seizure of a weapons safe owned by the elder Shields. He also held an improper conversation with the former mayor during a late-night call on his personal cellphone, the complaint alleged.

Killen, a member of the bar since 1981, resigned from the part-time West Deptford position in September 2020. He has been on a leave of absence as a municipal judge in Vineland since October 2020.

The potential sanction would reflect Killen's "prior disciplinary history" as an aggravating factor, the agreement says.

Killen received a public reprimand in March of this year for practicing law without a required insurance policy, including while presiding as a municipal court judge from October 2017 to March 2018.

The agreement also notes Killen's "acknowledged failures to comply with the Code of Judicial Conduct" and the precedent set by sanctions in similar cases.

It says the proposed "discipline by consent" would require the committee's approval.

If the committee rejects the agreement, a disciplinary proceeding against Killen "shall resume as if no motion has been submitted," the filing observes.

In that case, it adds, the agreement could not be used as evidence against Killen.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Guy Killen faces possible sanctions for alleged ethics violations