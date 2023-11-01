Proposal by Santa Fe mayor would allow cities and counties to regulate guns

TechCrunch

Mastodon, the open source, decentralized alternative to Twitter/X, is adding a feature to its app that will help make the transition smoother for newcomers: Lists. The company today announced the Mastodon app for Android is adding the much-in-demand feature, which allows users to create custom lists around specific topics or interests. Previously, Mastodon users could only access the Lists feature via the web, which made it difficult to keep up with topics the same way you could on Twitter, which has since been rebranded as X. Mastodon's user interface is also a bit more cumbersome on the web, as you could only add and remove people from lists either by editing the list itself or from their user profile.