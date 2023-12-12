Proposal Submissions Open for 51st Annual Symposium on the American Indian

Northeastern State University plans to host the 51st Annual Symposium on the American Indian on April 15-20 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. The American Indian Heritage Committee is currently soliciting proposals for the event.

“The American Indian Heritage Committee will conduct a blind review of the proposals to finalize the Symposium agenda,” Interim Director for the Center for Tribal Studies, Melody Proctor said in a press release.

Centered on the theme, “Indigenous Scholars Speak on Sovereignty: 100 Years after the Indian Citizenship Act,” the symposium will include keynote presentations by Indigenous scholars on topics that include history, law, and literature to help broaden the perspectives to which these topics are relevant to Tribal communities.

Keynote speakers include Dr. Kasey Keeler (Tuolumne Band Me-Wuk Tribal citizen) and Robert Miller, J.D. (Eastern Shawnee), whose presentations will examine the complex nature of race and citizenship in early land-based policies across the United States and will highlight the impact of the Indian Citizenship Act of 1924, declared all non-citizen Indians born within the territorial limits of the United States to be citizens.

Tribal Sovereignty is gaining attention in higher education and the media. Institutions are adopting land acknowledgments, revising curriculum, and forming partnerships with Tribes.

Evolving from a one-day event to bring Native American scholars together, the symposium has become a premier celebration of Native American culture attracting individuals globally. The primary goal is to broaden the audience's perspective on topics that are important to Tribal communities.

“With the suggested presentation topics, we can host an event that allows Indigenous scholars to share their work on various topics with students, faculty, staff and community members without the financial barrier,” Proctor said.

Individuals can submit their proposals here. Priority will be given to submissions received by January 22, 2024. Contact the Center for Tribal Studies at 918-444-4350 or tribalstudies@nsuok.edu for more information.

About the Author: "Native News Online is one of the most-read publications covering Indian Country and the news that matters to American Indians, Alaska Natives and other Indigenous people. Reach out to us at editor@nativenewsonline.net. "

Contact: news@nativenewsonline.net