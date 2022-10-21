Proposals for Isle of Man's first solar energy farm near Castletown

If approved, the island's first solar farm could be built in Malew

Proposals have been put forward for a solar energy farm near Castletown on the Isle of Man.

The Billown Solar Farm, which would be the first of its kind on the island, would be situated on 84 acres of agricultural land in Malew.

Peel Cubico Renewables said the project would be operational by 2024 and could power up to 7,700 homes.

The firm is now asking for feedback on the proposals before formal plans are submitted.

Stephen Snowdon, from the renewable energy company, said the solar farm would help the island "to take control over its long-term energy needs".

The farm would offer "stable, low-cost green energy" and support government in meeting its climate change targets, including the decarbonisation the island's electricity supply by 2030, he added.

Under the proposals, a substation on the site would connect to a nearby grid network from land to the west of Malew Road.

The development would also see the creation of a battery storage facility, which would store some of the excess solar energy for release when needed by customers.

A spokeswoman for the firm said, if the project was approved, it could generate enough power to meet more than 5% of the Isle of Man's current electricity demand.

The company, which is part of the Peel Group, said the project would cost £30m during its 40-year lifespan.

A consultation on the proposals is available online until 13 November.

