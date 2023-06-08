Proposed $100 million Maury Co. budget approved by budget committee

An American and Prisoners of War flag are flown over the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tenn. on May 3, 2023.

A proposed county budget of approximately $100 million was unanimously approved with little discussion by the Maury County Budget Committee on Monday.

The budget proposal will now advance to the full commission for consideration on June 20.

"We haven't rushed through this," budget committee chair Kathey Grodi said. "We have had many meetings with departments."

Contrary to last fiscal year, the proposed budget does not call for a property tax increase. Last year, the budget committee and full commission faced much scrutiny over a 31-cent property tax increase after approving school capital projects in the amount of $74 million, including the new Battle Creek High School in Spring Hill — a project that could still draw county funds as construction prices rise.

The current tax rate remains steady at $1.91.

The budget committee also voted unanimously last month not to consider a $50 million capital request from the Maury County Board of Education to construct a new elementary school in Spring Hill. The school district will present the amount to the committee again next budget session. However, according to MCPS Superintendent Lisa Ventura, the school board could still move ahead with buying land for the new school.

When the budget committee passed the final amount for the 2023-24 fiscal year, committee members erupted into applause.

Ray Jeter complimented the committee on a smooth process compared to roadblocks last year when Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles vetoed the tax increase and the full county budget because of funds allocated to the library after a Pride Week display he deemed age-inappropriate.

Discussion on nonprofit funding

Although, high-priced items met smooth approval Monday, funding for several nonprofits in the amount of $16,000 elicited the most discussion from commissioners.

Previously elected budget committee members recommended not funding new requests by a few nonprofits, including The Well Outreach in Spring Hill ($10,000), Maury County Students in Transition ($5,000) and a $1,000 allotment for Harvest Share food bank.

Commissioners debated the principle of government bodies funding nonprofits in the community.

Commissioner Gabe Howard said he supports funding for the nonprofits, explaining that the minimal amount would not cause the county financial hardship but only benefit the community.

"These are legitimate nonprofits that serve our community in Maury County. I won't be supporting cutting these ... I don't think this is the right thing we need to be cutting," Howard said.

Maury County Commission Chairman Eric Previti agreed.

"Harvest Share gets food to hungry people. The Well provides food to hungry kids who don't have food on the weekends," Previti said. "Maury County Students in Transition helps kids who might be spending the night in the car and might help them get a hotel for the night.

"These nonprofits have established themselves and have met the requirements we have asked for, any nonprofit can come and ask. It is a miniscule amount. Where are they going to get food? It's helping your fellow man."

Committee member Connie Green, District 4, said she doesn't believe the county should support nonprofits.

"It sets a precedent. We will have everybody walking in here ... ," Green said.

Tommy Wolaver, District 10, who in the end, voted to support the nonprofits, expressed concern about how the county decides which nonprofit receives funding over another, leaving the decision to the commission instead of the taxpayers.

"This year, I will support it. Next year, I may not," Wolaver said.

Budget committee member Danny Grooms, District 10, highlighted the discrepancy between higher priced capital projects discussed at an earlier Maury County Building Committee Meeting on Monday.

"We just talked about spending $160,000 more on a building [the county judicial center under construction], and we can't give $20,000 to a nonprofit? There's something wrong with that," Grooms said.

Budget key items include the following:

Highway Public Works Fund: $8.2 million

Highway capital projects: $1.3 million (paving, asphalt and more)

Debt Service Fund: $29.5 million (education, government bonds on capital projects)

Capital projects fund: $2.4 million (jail plant operation equipment, fire vehicles, sheriff's department vehicles and more)

Solid Waste Fund: $8 million (waste pick-up, landfill operations and more)

Central Maintenance Garage Fund: $2.7 million

General Administration: $2.75 million

