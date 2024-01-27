New proposed bill aims to hold social media companies liable for illicit drug sales
A group of family members related to children and teens who overdosed on fentanyl sued Snapchat maker Snap last year, accusing the social media company of facilitating illicit drug deals involving fentanyl, a synthetic opioid many times deadlier than heroin. The parents and family members involved in the lawsuit are being represented by the Social Media Victims Law Center, a firm that specializes in civil cases against social media companies in order to make them "legally accountable for the harm they inflict on vulnerable users." The lawsuit, originally filed in 2022 and amended last year, alleges that executives at Snap "knew that Snapchat’s design and unique features, including disappearing messages... were creating an online safe haven for the sale of illegal narcotics."
Mercedes-Benz accidentally exposed a trove of internal data after leaving a private key online that gave "unrestricted access" to the company's source code, according to the security research firm that discovered it. Shubham Mittal, co-founder and chief technology officer of RedHunt Labs, alerted TechCrunch to the exposure and asked for help in disclosing to the car maker. The London-based cybersecurity company said it discovered a Mercedes employee's authentication token in a public GitHub repository during a routine internet scan in January.
