Proposed bill would allow Colorado homeowners to build accessory dwelling units
Condos usually make great starter homes, but here's what to consider when deciding between a condo vs. a single-family house.
Joint credit card vs. authorized user: which is the better choice? Both options will boost your credit history, but they vary in terms of responsibility.
Is making the minimum payment on your credit card a good idea? Here's how it could end up costing you later.
The best credit card rates are below the industry average of 22%, and some offer promotional APRs of 0% for limited periods of time.
Apple is canceling its decade-long effort to build an electric car, according to people with knowledge of the matter. With 2,000 people working on it, it was one of the most ambitious projects in the history of the company.
The cuts will impact 8% of the division's global workforce, as Sony becomes the latest company to announce major cuts in recent weeks and months. "After careful consideration and many leadership discussions over several months, it has become clear changes need to be made to continue to grow the business and develop the company," said PlayStation chief Jim Ryan in a note to employees.
Honda released a hydrogen-electric CR-V called e:FCEV. The crossover is a regular-production model that offers up to 270 miles of range.
Consumer Reports recently released its 2024 list of recommended vehicles, adding more plug-in vehicles than before.
Jeep's new CEO wants to restore U.S. market share after steep sales drop, with plans for lower prices, clearer marketing, and higher quality.
Breanna Stewart and the Liberty structured her contract to improve the super-team's bench.
A team led by former Twitter engineers is rethinking how AI can be used to help people process news and information. Particle.news, which entered into private beta over the weekend, is a new startup offering a personalized, "multi-perspective" news reading experience that not only leverages AI to summarize the news, but also aims to do so in a way that fairly compensates authors and publishers -- or so is the claim. While Particle hasn't yet shared its business model, it arrives at a time when there's a growing concern about the impact of AI on a rapidly shrinking news ecosystem.
Instagram is developing a "Friend Map" feature, a Meta spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch on Monday. The opt-in feature, which is similar to Snapchat's Snap Map, would allow users to see their friends' locations in real time. The feature was first spotted by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, who often discovers social media features in development ahead of their official launch.
Paris-based AI startup Mistral AI is gradually building an alternative to OpenAI and Anthropic as its latest announcement shows. The company is launching a new flagship large language model called Mistral Large. In addition to Mistral Large, the startup is also launching its own alternative to ChatGPT with a new service called Le Chat.
AMD will start selling the Radeon RX 7900 GRE (Golden Rabbit Edition) graphics card in the US, offering users a detuned version of its 7900 XT flagship for $549.
General Motors Co.’s Cruise autonomous driving unit is nearing the resumption of robotaxi testing in the coming weeks, with Houston and Dallas emerging as potential locations, following the grounding of its fleet last year.
This week's deals include discounts on gear from Apple, Bose, Anker, Logitech and Dyson.
A 1994 Rover 620 Si saloon, mechanical twin to the fifth-generation Honda Accord, found in an English wrecking yard.
Hyundai is recalling over 4,000 units of the Palisade due to an engine problem. Kia has recalled over 2,800 units of the Telluride for the same issue.
A 1963 Triumph TR3 sports car, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
A court filing in the U.S. Department of Justice's case against Google over its alleged monopoly in the search market has revealed a few notable tidbits about the state of the search market competition, including the inner workings, revenue, and, in some cases, exit prices of would-be Google competitors, like DuckDuckGo and Neeva, the latter of which sold to Snowflake last year after pivoting to enterprise. Google's proposed "Findings of Fact" filing documents the history of search competition, including Google's own beginnings, its innovations, the competitive landscape, Google's search ads business, distribution agreements, and more.