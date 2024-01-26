Proposed bill would allow guns in stores that prohibit them

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A proposed bill aims to allow enhanced gun license holders to bring a firearm into businesses that don’t allow them.

The author of HB 2032, state Rep. Jody Barrett (R-Dickson), said this is because most people with gun licenses are law-abiding citizens. Barrett claims the real issue is when a gun is left in a car or home and a criminal get ahold of it.

News 2 went around Nashville Thursday, Jan. 25 to ask people their thoughts.

“I don’t like going anywhere where I can’t bring my firearm. I feel unsafe and I feel like I can’t protect myself,” one woman said.

“If someone tries to cause trouble here, I give them about five seconds and if they don’t leave, I call the police. Sometimes I see it on their side of back pocket, but I make sure they never touch it,” gas station employee Waled Dawfeek added.

Barrett wasn’t able to speak with News 2 on camera Thursday. However, he wrote in a statement that if an employee notices the gun and doesn’t feel comfortable, they can ask them to leave. If that person doesn’t leave, they can be charged with trespassing.

