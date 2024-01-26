Proposed bill could increase punishment for Kansas drivers ignoring the Move Over Law

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was a scary moment when an Oklahoma state trooper narrowly escaped being seriously injured. The SUV he had just pulled over was hit by a passing vehicle.

In Kansas, a new senate bill aims to boost punishment for drivers ignoring the Move Over Law.

Under current law, drivers are required to move over or slow down when they see law enforcement or emergency responders with their lights flashing on the side of the road. If they don’t, they only get a warning. They do not get a ticket. A proposed bill would change that.

National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund data shows 40 officers across the country died in vehicle crashes in 2022. Sixteen of those officers were hit while standing outside of their cars.

Kansas state troopers say many of the crashes involving law enforcement officers are preventable.

“If we could just give ourselves that extra 10 minutes, you know. The worst that that’s going to happen is you’re going to get your kids to school earlier, you’re going to get to work earlier, now we’re not speeding, now we’re not running those red lights, not trying to pass cars on the shoulder doing things that we normally wouldn’t do in those situations,” said Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Crittenden.

A proposed senate bill would increase punishment for Kansas drivers who do not move over or slow down for emergency vehicles stopped on the side of the road.

“Sometimes we just take things for granted that people already know the law or are doing the right thing. But sometimes we need to change behavior by having a little bit more emphasis on the reason why we need to do this,” said Senator Usha Reddi (D-Manhattan).

If passed, it would fine drivers $400. If they cause a crash that injures law enforcement officers, firefighters, or EMS workers, they could be charged with a felony and face a $1,000 fine. That fine would jump up to $7,500 if a first responder is killed.

“This is just to make sure that we are taking care of our emergency workers and making sure that we are also being responsible with our driving habits,” said Sen. Reddi.

The bill is being discussed by the Senate Transportation Committee. No word on when it could be up for a vote.

