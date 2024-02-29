Proposed bill could keep teachers from talking about sexual orientation, gender identity

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A bill proposed in the Louisiana Legislature could forbid teachers and others from discussing their sexual orientation or gender identity with students.

House Bill 122, authored by State Rep. Dodie Horton, R-Bossier, states that no teacher, school employee, or other presenter at a school should talk about their own sexual orientation or gender identity with students in kindergarten through the 12th grade.

The proposed bill also would prohibit any discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity during a classroom discussion in a manner that diverges away from state content standards.

If passed, HB122 also would ban any public school teacher, employee or other presenter from covering sexual orientation or gender identity during an after-school activity.

The bill is scheduled for the 2024 regular legislative session, which is set to start at noon, Monday, March 11.

