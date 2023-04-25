Proposed bill to keep violent offenders off street doesn’t go far enough, bondsman says

A bondsman told Channel 9 that a state bill that would ensure violent criminals are not able to bond out of jail before their trial does not go far enough.

Law enforcement and prosecutors said violent criminals who bond out have been a problem in Mecklenburg County.

RELATED: NC bill would change who issues bail for certain offenses

For example, someone gets arrested and is given bail on a promise to return to court. They inevitably don’t show up or commit more crimes.

“I don’t think it goes far enough for the unsecured bonds,” said Jason Cunningham, a bail bondsman.

A bill in the legislature would require a more qualified judge, not a magistrate, to decide the conditions of bail for serious cases, including murder or rape.

Lawmakers believe it would keep more violent offenders off the streets.

However, Cunningham said the amount of unsecured bonds is the problem.

“Secured bond means someone is actively looking for you and guarantee you’re going to return to court to face your charges,” Cunningham said. “Unsecured -- you fail to appear, officers (will) just be on the lookout.”

For example, Cunningham said one defendant who has a criminal record with failure to appear charges shouldn’t have been given an unsecured bond when she was arrested on manslaughter charges.

Cunningham said lawmakers should set a policy where bail is based on the crime, not up to any individual, which is something he said worked locally in the past.

“When they go by those guidelines and set the bail, not by the person, but by the crime committed, there were a lot more secure bonds and less criminal activity,” Cunningham said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg chief of police, Mecklenburg County district attorney, and chief district court judge have told Channel 9 they support the bill, which would require a judge to set bail for serious crimes.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has said that a judge who takes more time to review each case would lead to less violent people on the streets.

The bill has been sent to a committee.

VIDEO: Mecklenburg County judge says fixing bail bonds is up to legislature