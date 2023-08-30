Proposed Braintree restaurant in former Dunkin' Donuts University OK'd for parking changes

BRAINTREE − The appeals board has granted variances for a proposed restaurant and function facility in the former Dunkin' Donuts University on Granite Street.

Leo Keka, owner of Alba restaurants in Quincy and Hanover, plans to open a restaurant named Scutari featuring moderately priced Northern Italian cuisine in the building at 589 Granite St., near Five Corners. There would also be a function area with space for 200 to 210 people.

Michael Modestino, a lawyer representing Keka, said that in order to add the 37 parking spaces needed to meet town requirements for the restaurant and function hall, his client needed variances from the lot coverage requirement and to expand an existing non-conforming use: the parking lot in front of the building, which is in an area zoned residential.

Margaret Laforest, chief of staff to Mayor Charles Kokoros, told the board the mayor supports the development, and pointed to the many positive comments about the proposal on social media.

The board voted unanimously at its Aug. 28 meeting to grant the variances.

"I don't think it is a detriment to the area," said appeals board Chair Steven Karll.

Keka still needs approvals from the planning board and liquor and restaurant licenses from the license board. He said he hopes to open the business in March.

He did not attend the meeting, but in an earlier interview, Keka said he has no plans to close either of the Alba restaurants.

The Dunkin' Donuts Training Center, the formal name of Dunkin' Donuts University, for more than half a century trained students from around the world in a six-week, hands-on program to cook, brew and serve the company's products. There were mock-ups of Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream Shops in the building along with working kitchens.

With the chain moving much of its food preparation to centralized bakeries, there was less need for in-person training. Much of the curriculum is online now. The school graduated its last class a year ago.

