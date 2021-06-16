Proposed changes to S.Korea citizenship law face anti-China headwinds

  • Residents walk at a China town in Seoul
  • Residents walk at a China town in Seoul
1 / 2

Proposed changes to S.Korea citizenship law face anti-China headwinds

Residents walk at a China town in Seoul
Sangmi Cha
·3 min read

By Sangmi Cha

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea is trying to increase its future working population by making it easier for children of foreign residents to become citizens, but its plans have run into trouble in the face of rising anti-China sentiment.

A measure proposed by the Ministry of Justice - first made public in April - called for easing the pathway to citizenship for children born to long-term foreign residents, by simply notifying the ministry.

A presidential petition opposing the revision has gathered over 300,000 signatures. The chatroom of an online hearing held to discuss the proposal in May was overwhelmed with expletive-laced complaints by the tens of thousands of viewers.

The justice ministry has said it is still taking into account public opinion and the advice of experts before submitting the proposal to the Ministry of Government Legislation.

"Given the strong backlash, I would say the ministry has already lost much of the momentum to push ahead with the proposal," said Jang Yun-mi, an attorney who specializes in issues related to children.

The controversy highlights the challenges South Korea faces as it seeks to ensure a robust future population in the face of declining birthrates and rapidly aging workers, and the potential policy implications of increasingly negative views of China, its biggest trading partner.

Data from last year suggests only about 3,930 people would be eligible under the rule change, but the fact that 3,725 of them were of Chinese heritage prompted much of the criticism.

South Korean views have been coloured by what some see as economic bullying by Beijing, its poor handling of the COVID-19 crisis, and the assertion by some Chinese that dearly held aspects of Korean food and culture, such as kimchi and the traditional hanbok dress, have roots in China.

Among immigrant communities, the proposed measures are not seen as worth the backlash, said Kim Yong-phil, editor-in-chief of E Korea World, a local newspaper for Chinese-Koreans.

"Anti-Chinese people could use this issue as a pretext to attack Chinese-Koreans," he said.

POPULATION DECLINE

Naturalization was rare in South Korea until the early 2000s - just 33 foreigners gained South Korean citizenship in 2000, for example – but rose to nearly 14,000 last year, immigration data show.

Of them, nearly 58% were from China, and 30% from Vietnam. The rest included people from Mongolia, Uzbekistan and Japan, Korea Immigration Service data showed.

The latest proposal is needed to encourage future workers to stay by allowing them to foster a South Korean identity from an early age and stably get assimilated into society, the justice ministry told Reuters in a statement.

Kim Yong-seon, who came from China in 2004 to study and was naturalized in 2014, said the amendment is useful as it provides more options for immigrants, but that the more pressing matter is making it easier for adults to become citizens.

"Over the past few years, the requirements for permanent residency and citizenship have only gotten harder," he said, citing changes that require high amounts of income or assets.

Like the majority of Chinese nationals residing in South Korea, Kim is ethnic Korean - his grandfather migrated to China a century ago.

More than 70% of the 865,000 Chinese nationals residing in South Korea are of Korean descent, according to immigration data.

Negative views of China among South Koreans have hit historic highs recently, with as much as 75% having an unfavourable opinion of them late last year, compared to around 37% in 2015, according to Pew Research.

"Some Chinese people are already committing a 'cultural fraud' against the whole world by making unreasonable claims that kimchi and hanbok are also Chinese," opposition People's Party chairman Ahn Cheol-soo said.

"If left as is, it will lead to a 'cultural invasion' in which they claim that even Korea's priceless culture is theirs."

(Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Writing by Josh Smith; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Recommended Stories

  • American Samoa culture plays role in US citizenship ruling

    In a decision citing American Samoa cultural traditions, those born in the U.S. territory shouldn't have citizenship automatically forced on them, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday. The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling reverses a lower court ruling that sided with three people from American Samoa who live in Utah and sued to be recognized as citizens. The judge ruled the Utah residents are entitled to birthright citizenship under the 14th Amendment.

  • US military's elite commando forces look to expand diversity

    The Navy never had to look too hard to fill its elite SEAL force. For years, eager recruits poured in to try out for naval special warfare teams — but they were overwhelmingly white. Now, Naval Special Warfare Command leaders are trying to turn that around, developing programs to seek out recruits from more diverse regions of the country.

  • Coronavirus news- live: India allows walk-in for vaccinations to all adults to boost inoculation

    Follow the latest updates

  • What They Want: Divergent goals for Biden, Putin at summit

    Biden and his aides have made clear that he will not follow in the footsteps of his recent predecessors by aiming to radically alter the United States’ ties to Russia. Instead, the White House is looking for a more modest though still vitally important goal: to move toward a more predictable relationship and attempt to rein in Russia’s disruptive behavior. Biden’s first overseas trip was deliberately sequenced so that he will meet with Putin only after spending days meeting with European allies and powerful democracies, including a gathering at NATO, the decades-old alliance formed to serve as a bulwark to Russian aggression.

  • Control of Uptown streets contested as protesters demand answers in Winston Smith shooting

    Demonstrators and city leaders struggled Tuesday for control of one of Minneapolis' busiest streets, 12 days after the law enforcement killing of Winston Boogie Smith Jr. and two days after a protester was killed by a speeding driver.Smith's death during an attempted arrest by U.S. marshals — who were not wearing body cameras — launched daily protests at the Uptown intersection of Lake Street ...

  • MTN warns of service disruption in Nigeria due to rising insecurity

    MTN's service in Nigeria could be disrupted as a result of rising insecurity in different parts of the country, the local unit of South Africa's telecoms group said on Tuesday. MTN Nigeria is the first company to acknowledge a possible disruption to its services due to insecurity in Africa's most populous nation. Nigeria faces increased insecurity across the country -- ranging from mass abductions at schools, kidnappings for ransom, armed conflict between herdsmen and farmers, armed robberies and various insurgencies -- a drag on growth and job creation.

  • U.S. and EU suspend 16-year Airbus-Boeing feud, agreeing to work together to counter China

    The United States and the European Union reached a deal to end a 16-year-old dispute over subsidies to Airbus and Boeing, the White House announced on Tuesday.The state of play: Both sides agreed to suspend tariffs for five years while they work together to counter China's investment in the aircraft sector in ways "that reflect our standards for fair competition," U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai told reporters.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The

  • Hong Kong watching Chinese nuclear plant after leak reported

    China's government said Tuesday no abnormal radiation was detected outside a nuclear power plant near Hong Kong following a news report of a leak, while Hong Kong's leader said her administration was closely watching the facility. The operators released few details, but nuclear experts said that based on their brief statement, gas might be leaking from fuel rods inside the reactor in Taishan, 135 kilometers (85 miles) west of Hong Kong. In Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian gave no confirmation of a leak or other details.

  • Biden welcomes Boeing-Airbus deal, agreement to challenge China

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday welcomed the "major breakthrough" in a Boeing-Airbus trade dispute and an agreement with the European Union to counter China's "non-market practices." The U.S. president arrived in Geneva on Tuesday after the deal with the European Union was announced following talks in Brussels. "Both the U.S. and EU agreed to suspend our tariffs for five years, and we committed to ensuring a level playing field for our companies and our workers," Biden said in a statement.

  • Taiwan reports largest incursion yet by Chinese air force

    Twenty-eight Chinese air force aircraft, including fighters and nuclear-capable bombers, entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday, the island's government said, the largest reported incursion to date. While there was no immediate comment from Beijing, the news comes after the Group of Seven leaders issued a joint statement on Sunday scolding China for a series of issues and underscored the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, comments China condemned as "slander". Chinese-claimed Taiwan has complained over the last few months of repeated missions by China's air force near the self-ruled island, concentrated in the southwestern part of its air defence zone near the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands.

  • Report: Trump Organization CFO could face charges as soon as this summer

    Report: Trump Organization CFO could face charges as soon as this summer

  • 21 Republican lawmakers vote against honoring law enforcement for their work during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    A few Republican lawmakers took issue with calling the storming of the Capitol by pro-Trump rioters an "insurrection."

  • Barbara Windsor's Carry on Camping bikini sells for £9,500

    The swimsuit, worn by the late actress in a famous Carry on Camping scene, raises money for charity.

  • Teddy Bridgewater says he probably should have ‘shut it down’ last year after injury

    The former Panthers quarterback missed one game due to injury in 2020.

  • Parents, Coaches Face Possible Charges After ‘Wild’ Brawl at Kids’ Little League Game

    via Facebook A knock-down, drag-out battle royale between more than a dozen parents and coaches at a kids’ Little League game could result in criminal charges against some of those involved, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. Video of the brawl in Stanton, Kentucky posted to Facebook showed at least 12 adults involved, many of them shouting obscenities.Children on the teams, ranging from 5- to 7-years-old, were said to be left in tears after the violent melee derailed a planned trophy and med

  • 'I was humiliated': The continuing trauma of South Korea's spy cam victims

    Survivors have faced threats and bullying from police when seeking justice, says a new rights report.

  • Judge OKs Weinstein's extradition for California rape case

    A New York judge on Tuesday approved disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's extradition to California, where he faces additional sexual assault charges, ending a legal fight prolonged by the COVID-19 pandemic, the defense's concerns about Weinstein's failing health and a squabble over paperwork. Judge Kenneth Case said there was no reason to delay Weinstein's transfer any longer, denying his lawyer's request to keep him at a state prison near Buffalo — where he is serving a 23-year sentence for a rape conviction last year — until the start of jury selection in the Los Angeles case. Los Angeles authorities plan to collect Weinstein, 69, from the Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, New York, at the end of June or in early July, prosecutors said at Tuesday's extradition hearing in Buffalo, giving Weinstein's lawyer time to appeal Judge Case's decision.

  • A bride wore a stunning lace wedding dress that had a see-through corset bodice

    Vishnell Consiglio wore a $14,000 see-through Berta dress to her Catholic wedding. She wore a hot-pink lehenga to her Sikh wedding.

  • China says its fighter pilots are battling AI aircraft in simulated dogfights, and humans aren't the only ones learning

    One experienced pilot said that as he battled the AI, it would study his moves, throwing them back at him in later rounds.

  • Take a look inside an Amazon Air Boeing 737, the latest weapon in Jeff Bezos' master plan to win the delivery wars

    Amazon uses its own planes to speed up delivery and has also quietly been shipping cargo for the US Postal Service, according to a new report.