The proposed changes to Utah’s social media laws are now public

Utah’s unique social media laws may change. Newly proposed changes would remove the automatic curfew scheduled to go into effect on Oct. 1 on children’s social media accounts and also require social media companies to enable the maximum default privacy settings on Utah children’s accounts.

The amendments were made public Monday morning. Sponsored by Rep. Jordan Teuscher, R-South Jordan, and Sen. Mike McKell, R-Spanish Fork, the Social Media Regulations Act Amendments make changes to the previous bills.

SB194 and HB464 are the bills that contain the proposed changes.

The laws now would require social media companies to both verify a new account holder’s age using an approved system and then enable the maximum default privacy settings on a minor’s account in Utah. Additionally, the law would also require social media companies to provide confidentiality protections for minor’s accounts.

Verifiable parental consent would be required to change the default privacy settings on Utah minor’s accounts. Furthermore, HB464 would allow private right of action for harms caused to Utah children’s mental health based on the “a social media company’s algorithmically curated social media service.” The bill also establishes defenses for social media companies and states that they may not be held liable “based on the content of material posted by users of the algorithmically curated social media service for declining to restrict access to or modify user posts based solely on the content of those posts.”

The laws would restrict children’s account visibility, disable search indexing of children’s accounts, restrict Utah children’s accounts so that they can only direct message other connected accounts as well as “implement and maintain reasonable security measures, including data encryption, to protect the confidentiality, security, and integrity of a personal information collected from a Utah minor account holder,” according to SB194.

Supervisory tools would also be established that allow an individual set by the Utah minor account holder to set time limits for daily social media usage, schedule mandatory breaks as well as view data showing how much time the person spent on the social media account.

The key changes in this legislation include a different way of verifying ages and the automatic curfew that was proposed in the first set of bills is no longer part of the legislation.

When Gov. Spencer Cox signed the original version of the act, he called them “first of their kind bills in the United States” and said it was “huge that Utah is leading out on this effort.”

“We have lots of states that are interested and I know we’re all having conversations with other governors, other legislators and other states,” Cox continued. “I suspect that you will see lots of bills like these moving forward.”

Changing the bill was something Teuscher said was anticipated as they told social media companies they’d be willing to work with them.

“One of the things that the social media companies were asking for is they said ‘We understand the harm and we want to be good actors, but the bills don’t necessarily give us a path to a safe harbor if we do X, Y and Z,’” Teuscher said in a phone interview, explaining that lawmakers anticipated working with the companies in the interim session. And they also wanted to see what happened across the nation.

It was why Sen. Kirk Cullimore, R-Draper, introduced a bill that delayed implementation from March 1 to Oct. 1. It was the first bill Cox signed this session.

Cullimore had already indicated what to expect from the changes. He said at a media conference, “I think a lot of the same principles are going to still apply where we want to have parent parameters around the amount of time of use and who they’re communicating with. We want to have parameters around what data is being collected on minors, the type of algorithms that are being pushed on minors to create potentially addictive behaviors in social media at such a young age.”