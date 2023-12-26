Proposed child-care facility at Pease could care for as many as 45 kids

PORTSMOUTH — The Kane Company is proposing to build a 4,000-square-foot addition to an existing structure off New Hampshire Avenue to house a “new child-care facility” at the site.

The company is also seeking to construct a 1,500-square-foot playground on the property, according to plans filed with the Pease Development Authority.

The property is located at the Pease International Tradeport and was the former headquarters of Seacoast Media Group.

A day-care facility is proposed at 111 New Hampshire Ave. at Pease International Tradeport, an addition to the former Seacoast Media Group building in Portsmouth.

“Originally this facility was approved for office and manufacturing uses, and the applicant would now like to add a child-care component,” said Michael Mates, the PDA’s director of engineering.

The proposed redevelopment of the property will require a variance, Mates said, “because child care is not a permitted use in the industrial zone.”

The PDA’s Board of Directors voted Thursday morning to approve the concept plan for the child-care addition and playground, as part of its consent agenda.

There was no discussion about the project before its approval.

Details for child-care facility

Patrick Crimmins is an engineer with Tighe & Bond, which is working for The Kane Company on the project.

He reported the existing one-story building on site will continue to be used at least in part for office and manufacturing.

He stated the proposed child-care facility would “occupy approximately 7,000 square feet of the existing office use in the current building,” along with about 3,500 square feet of the 4,000 square-foot addition.

The remaining portion of the proposed addition “is dedicated to improving building entry for the existing and proposed uses,” Crimmins said.

The proposed addition will be located on the front of the building, according to plans filed with the PDA, and the playground will be located on the side of the existing building farthest from New Hampshire Avenue.

As many as 15 employees are anticipated to work in the day-care facility, Crimmins stated in a project overview, which means the facility could care for an “estimated 45 children at maximum capacity.”

He also estimated as many as 90 employees could work in the office space and 50 in the manufacturing/industrial area.

“In conjunction with the proposed building addition, the project will include associated site improvements that consist of minor parking lot modifications and proposed stormwater management improvements,” he said.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Kane Co. pitches new child-care at 111 New Hampshire Ave. at Pease