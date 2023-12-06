Proposed Cincinnati law would require people to report their guns stolen immediately

Image of a semi-automatic handgun

With a lawsuit against the state of Ohio still pending, Cincinnati is moving to add three additional gun laws to the books.

Councilwoman Liz Keating has introduced legislation that would make it a misdemeanor to fail to immediately report if a firearm is stolen. The legislation would also assess a $200 fee for processing and storing firearms and set a limit on how long police will store a firearm before it is destroyed.

In addition to encouraging safe storage, the law would penalize people who claim their gun was stolen after they find out it was used in a crime. Cincinnati police say the city is seeing a spike in guns stolen from vehicles and some of those gun are being used in crimes.

Keating and other supporters of the ordinances plan to hold a press conference Wednesday to discuss more details about the proposal.

Legal battle between cities and the state

For nearly 20 years, Ohio cities have been barred from passing their own laws regulating firearms, but recently city officials across the state have been crafting laws they say fall outside the restrictions.

This year, the fight escalated when Cincinnati and Columbus officials sued Ohio saying cities should be able to enact laws because the state is failing to address gun violence.

State Attorney General David Yost has defended Ohio's law saying all citizens should be subject to the same laws regardless of where they live in the state.

What cities have done

Earlier this year, Cincinnati passed two laws pertaining to firearms: one requiring safe storage of firearms and a second banning those under temporary protection orders from possessing guns.

It was these laws that prompted Cincinnati to sue the state in January.

The separate lawsuits filed by Cincinnati and Columbus are both still ongoing. The Cincinnati ordinances still remain in effect.

The laws Columbus passed last December are on hold due to a series of appeals.

Last December, Columbus passed a law banning high-capacity magazines, criminalizing leaving guns unsecured around children and prohibiting the sale of guns when there is reasonable cause to believe the buyer cannot legally own one.

However, the gun lobbying group, the Buckeye Firearms Association, has successfully challenged city regulations in the past.

In 2018, Cincinnati passed an ordinance in 2018 banning the possession of bump stocks in the city. The Buckeye Firearms Association sued the city and won. The ordinance was undone and the city was ordered to pay $235,218 for the lobbying group's legal fees.

The group argues that before preemption laws existed otherwise law-abiding citizens could find themselves in violation of the law without even knowing it as the travel through the state.

What's next

The proposed legislation is likely headed to a committee for discussion, then a vote by the full council.

The pubic safety and governance committee meets next on Dec. 12. The full council is scheduled to meet four more times before the end of the year.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Law would require Cincinnatians to report guns stolen immediately